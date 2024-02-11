Autocar's BYD Atto 3 Review: A Spacious, Family-Friendly Electric SUV

Unexpected Spaciousness and Family-Friendly Features: Autocar's BYD Atto 3 Review

Advertisment

Date: 2024-02-11

The BYD Atto 3, an electric SUV that has recently been making waves in the automotive industry, has undergone a comprehensive review by Autocar. The publication, renowned for its rigorous and insightful assessments, has revealed that the Atto 3 offers an impressive blend of space, practicality, and affordability, making it an appealing option for families looking to switch to an electric vehicle.

Deceptive Spaciousness and Room for the Family

Advertisment

Despite its compact exterior, the BYD Atto 3 boasts a surprisingly spacious interior, offering ample head and legroom for both drivers and passengers. Its uncluttered design and well-thought-out layout create a sense of openness and comfort that is rarely found in vehicles of this size.

The Atto 3's generous cargo space is another standout feature, providing families with the flexibility to accommodate luggage, sports equipment, or shopping bags with ease. Additionally, the split-folding rear seats add to the car's versatility, allowing for various configurations to suit different needs.

Decent Performance and Range

Advertisment

In terms of performance, the Atto 3 delivers a decent driving experience, albeit not a particularly thrilling one. Its electric motor offers quick and smooth acceleration, enabling the vehicle to reach 60mph in just under 8 seconds. While the handling is not exceptional, it remains competent and composed, even at higher speeds.

The car's battery provides an impressive range of up to 260 miles on a single charge, alleviating the dreaded "range anxiety" that often plagues electric vehicle owners. Moreover, the Atto 3's rapid charging capability allows it to regain 80% of its battery life in just 45 minutes, ensuring minimal disruption during long journeys.

Frustrating Controls and Infotainment System

Advertisment

One area where the Atto 3 falls short is its controls and infotainment system. Autocar's review highlights the unintuitive nature of the car's various functions, with cable tethering required for Apple CarPlay and a frustrating climate control system that often fails to respond to commands.

The collision sensor is another source of irritation, frequently issuing false alerts and causing unnecessary distractions for the driver. However, Autocar notes that these issues become less bothersome over time, as users become accustomed to the car's quirks and idiosyncrasies.

Despite these shortcomings, the Atto 3's merits in terms of space, practicality, and affordability have led Autocar to conclude that it is a compelling option for families seeking a reliable and efficient electric SUV.

Competitively priced and backed by an extensive warranty, the BYD Atto 3 presents a strong case for those looking to make the transition to electric motoring. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, it is clear that the Atto 3 will play a significant role in shaping the future of family-friendly electric vehicles.