Australians Demand Government Action Against TikTok and Temu Amid Security Fears

An exclusive survey reveals that 60% of Australians support government intervention against TikTok and Temu, highlighting widespread concerns over security and ethics. The poll, conducted by Painted Dog Research, underscores the growing unease about these Chinese-operated platforms amidst allegations of data privacy violations and links to forced labor.

Advertisment

Public Opinion and Political Inaction

Despite the alarming findings from the Painted Dog Research survey, which showed a significant majority of Australians across all demographics favoring a crackdown on TikTok and Temu, political leaders have remained tight-lipped. The reluctance of both the Albanese Government and the Federal Opposition to discuss their MPs' usage of Temu's marketplace, combined with their silence on potential regulatory actions, has sparked frustration among the public. This inaction comes at a time when security experts have raised serious concerns over China's national security laws, which mandate company cooperation with Chinese security agencies without allowing disclosures about data access.

Global Moves Against TikTok and Temu

The Australian government has already banned TikTok on devices used by public servants, following the United States' lead. Moreover, the US House of Representatives recently passed a Bill aiming to force TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese owner, ByteDance, hinting at a global trend towards stricter oversight of these platforms. However, the fate of this unprecedented law remains uncertain, especially with key political figures like former President <a href="https