Aurora Mobile Partners with Zhipu AI to Revolutionize AI Application Development

SHENZHEN, China, March 7, 2024 – Aurora Mobile Limited, a leader in customer engagement and marketing technology in China, today unveils a strategic partnership with Beijing Knowledge Atlas Technology Co., Ltd. (Zhipu AI). This collaboration aims to enhance AI application development, marking a significant step forward in the integration of Large Language Models (LLMs) into business operations.

Strategic Partnership for Advanced AI Solutions

The alliance between Aurora Mobile and Zhipu AI will leverage Aurora Mobile's robust technology services, including JPush, JMLink, and JVerification, to forge a stronger connection with users. By incorporating Zhipu AI's advanced LLM technology into GPTBots.AI, the partnership introduces an efficient, secure Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps) platform. This platform offers customizable AI bot applications, addressing diverse business challenges and facilitating the implementation of generative AI across enterprises.

Customized AI Solutions for SMEs and Large Enterprises

Aurora Mobile and Zhipu AI will provide two distinct sets of AI solutions. For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the Zhipu AI+GPTBots.AI SaaS solution will enable rapid development of AI-native services, enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency. Meanwhile, the private cloud variant caters to larger enterprises with stringent data storage and processing requirements, offering greater control over data management. These solutions underscore the partnership's commitment to delivering AI technologies that combine quality, flexibility, and security.

Aurora Mobile's AI Ambitions and Market Potential

With AI poised to be the next decade's major productivity driver, Aurora Mobile's strategic partnership with Zhipu AI emphasizes its dedication to technological innovation and long-term value creation. By integrating leading-edge AI technologies into its product offerings, Aurora Mobile not only enhances its service capabilities but also solidifies its position as a pioneer in the application of AI technologies. This collaboration is expected to propel both companies to the forefront of AI application development, offering innovative solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of businesses in a competitive market landscape.

The partnership between Aurora Mobile and Zhipu AI represents a significant milestone in the practical application of AI technologies. As both companies continue to explore further cooperation, they remain confident in their ability to introduce more innovations and breakthroughs, transforming the way enterprises leverage AI for competitive advantage.