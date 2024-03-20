Audi Revolutionizes Vehicle Naming System, Phases Out Numeric Powertrain Indicators

Audi has embarked on a significant overhaul of its vehicle naming strategy, aiming to simplify the way its cars are identified and to better align with its evolving electric vehicle (EV) lineup. The German luxury car manufacturer, a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, is moving away from using numbers to denote a vehicle's powertrain output, a practice established in 2017. This change was initially signaled with the introduction of the Q8 E-Tron and has now been solidified with the newly unveiled Audi Q6 E-Tron, as reported by British magazine Auto Express.

Shift Towards Simplification

Under the previous system, Audi vehicles featured a dual-digit number placed between the core nameplate and the engine type, such as 40 TFSI or 45 TFSI, which indicated different power output variants. Florian Hauser, Audi's head of sales and product marketing for EVs, highlighted that the new naming strategy aligns with the company's efforts to streamline its powertrain offerings as it transitions towards a purely electric fleet. Hauser emphasized the importance of simplicity in both the configuration process and in achieving a leaner engine program, particularly for the Q6.

A New Naming Era

The introduction of the Q6 E-Tron marks a significant departure from the numeric designation system, paving the way for a more intuitive and less complex naming convention. While Audi has not disclosed specific details regarding the future use of the RS prefix for performance cars, it is expected that such designations will continue. This move is part of Audi's broader strategy to simplify its vehicle range, focusing on electric vehicles (EVs) and phasing out models like the A1, Q2, and TT. The company has also announced plans to introduce a full-size Q9 SUV with internal combustion engine power before fully transitioning to an all-electric brand by 2033.

Implications and Future Outlook

This shift in naming strategy reflects Audi's commitment to its electric vehicle strategy, despite facing challenges and a predicted decline in sales and profits. The company's dedication to becoming an all-electric brand by 2033 underscores its long-term vision for sustainability and innovation in the automotive industry. As Audi continues to streamline its offerings and introduce new electric models, customers can expect a more straightforward and coherent naming system that better represents the brand's values and technological advancements.