Auburn University Expands AI Training to Alabama Community Colleges, Elevating Statewide Workforce Skills

In a significant stride towards integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into higher education, Auburn University has announced a partnership with the Alabama Community College System to offer its pioneering 'Teaching with AI' course to faculty members across the state. This collaboration aims to enhance the AI literacy of over 4,000 educators, thereby influencing the future workforce of Alabama.

Advertisment

Empowering Educators with AI

The partnership represents an expansion of Auburn's commitment to fostering AI knowledge within academia. Faculty from Alabama's community and technical colleges will now have access to the online course developed by Auburn's Biggio Center, which was initially available only to faculty at Southeastern Conference member institutions. Through eight virtual, interactive modules, educators will dive deep into AI principles and best practices, blending theoretical knowledge with practical applications and collaborative tools. Successful completion of the course grants participants an AUAI Explorer digital badge, symbolizing their proficiency in AI.

Strengthening Alabama's Workforce Readiness

Advertisment

This initiative is a cornerstone of the Alabama Community College System's broader mission to prepare its workforce for the demands of a rapidly evolving technological landscape. The system, under the leadership of Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker and in collaboration with the Paths for Success Foundation, is dedicated to providing its students—over 155,000 across 24 institutions—with advanced skills, credentials, and certifications. The inclusion of AI training aligns with Governor Ivey's Executive Order 738, which established a task force focused on advancing Generative Artificial Intelligence across Alabama.

A Vision for the Future

More than 50 institutions have already committed to incorporating the 'Teaching with AI' course into their curriculum, with plans for further expansion. This initiative not only places Alabama at the forefront of AI education but also underscores the vital role community colleges play in the state's educational ecosystem. By equipping educators with cutting-edge AI knowledge, Auburn University and the Alabama Community College System are paving the way for a future where Alabama's workforce is not only ready but leading in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

For those interested in exploring the 'Teaching with AI' course further, more information is available on Auburn's Biggio Center website.