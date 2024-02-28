Atllas Launches, Revolutionizing Real Estate with 100% Agent Commissions and Proprietary Tech

Today marks a significant milestone in the residential real estate industry with the official launch of Atllas, a pioneering tech-first real estate platform and brokerage. Founded by Neema Bardi, Atllas is set to challenge the status quo by offering proprietary tools designed to streamline the management of leads, sales, listings, and commissions, effectively redefining the brokerage experience. Notably, it empowers its agents by allowing them to retain 100 percent of their commissions, a move that addresses inefficiencies in the industry and improves agents' ability to market themselves and provide exceptional service to clients.

Advertisment

Empowering Agents with Cutting-Edge Technology

At the core of Atllas' mission is the empowerment of real estate agents through technology. The platform's primary tools, including Open Home, Loop, AI CRM, and Potentials, are designed to enhance the real estate experience for both agents and clients. Open Home integrates listings from the MLS into a comprehensive open house management system, while Loop consolidates all links and social media profiles onto a single page for efficient lead collection. AI CRM enables agents to generate high-quality emails effortlessly, and Potentials uses AI to index available homes, making it easier for agents to collaborate with clients through an automated, streamlined process.

A New Era for Commission Structures

Advertisment

Atllas stands out in the real estate industry not only for its technological innovations but also for its unique commission model. By enabling agents to keep 100 percent of their commissions, Atllas addresses the long-standing inefficiencies within the brokerage experience. This innovative approach enhances agents' ability to invest in their personal brands and deliver exceptional service to their clients. Atllas offers various membership options, from free to platinum, catering to agents at different stages of their career. This flexibility ensures that all agents, regardless of their experience level, can access the tools and support they need to succeed.

Supported by Prominent Investors and Expansion Plans

Atllas' innovative approach has attracted the attention and support of prominent investors, including Charles Schwab (Family Office), Great Oaks Venture Capital, Ambridge Capital, and Eric Feldman, co-founder of Bolt. Currently licensed in California, Atllas has plans to expand into Florida, further broadening its impact on the real estate industry. The support from these investors underscores the potential of Atllas to revolutionize the residential real estate sector through technology and an innovative commission model.

The launch of Atllas signifies a movement towards a more efficient and empowering real estate industry. By leveraging technology and reimagining the commission structure, Atllas is not just a platform but a community where agents can cultivate their personal brands and earnings. As Atllas continues to grow and expand into new markets, it will undoubtedly shape the future of real estate, making it more accessible, transparent, and efficient for agents and clients alike.