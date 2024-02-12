AtlasIED's Game-Changing Investment in Aimline: Redefining the Audio Landscape

In a strategic move that's set to redefine the audio landscape, AtlasIED recently announced its significant equity stake in Aimline, a leading German loudspeaker manufacturer. The announcement came alongside the unveiling of the Aimline Series ALXD and ALXP digitally steerable and passive column array loudspeakers at the 2024 ISE Show in Barcelona.

ALXD Series: A New Era of Digital Beam Steering

The ALXD series, with its cutting-edge digital beam steering and Dante audio networking capabilities, is poised to revolutionize the way sound is delivered in modern facilities. The series addresses the acoustical challenges posed by reflective surfaces, offering a solution that's as dynamic as it is innovative.

"The ALXD series is a game-changer," says John Ivey, CEO of AtlasIED. "Its advanced beam steering technology allows us to direct sound exactly where it's needed, enhancing the listener experience while reducing noise pollution."

ALXP Series: Tackling Acoustic Challenges Head-On

The ALXP series, with its controlled dispersion, is designed specifically for acoustically challenging environments. With minimal architectural intrusion, these speakers deliver high-quality sound, making them an ideal choice for spaces where traditional speakers fall short.

AtlasIED's Director of Product Development, Tom Lureman, explains, "We've designed the ALXP series to provide exceptional sound clarity, even in the most difficult acoustic environments. Its controlled dispersion ensures every word is heard clearly, making it perfect for spaces like houses of worship, lecture halls, and airports."

A Powerful Partnership

This strategic partnership between AtlasIED and Aimline allows the companies to offer customers a wider range of high-quality steerable loudspeakers for various applications. Both the ALXD and ALXP series can be cascaded vertically to build arrays of different lengths, providing flexibility and scalability.