Atlas Secure FFG Grant to Propel 3D Generative AI Research

Vienna's pioneering tech firm, Atlas, has been entrusted with a $4.5M grant from The Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG). The funding is slated to bolster Atlas's groundbreaking research and development initiatives in 3D generative AI and asset creation. Divulged over three years, the grant aims to fuel further innovation and strategic partnerships, as Atlas cements its standing as a changemaker in virtual worlds and gaming experiences.

A Strategic Investment for a Transformative Vision

The FFG's grant comes as part of its Accelerator program, designed to inject capital into innovative companies with disruptive potential or those poised to chart a new course in their respective markets. The funding will be allocated based on achieved milestones, with an initial $608,000 in 2024, followed by up to $2.3 million in 2025, and concluding with $1.6 million in 2026.

Atlas: A Beacon for Ethical AI Practices

Atlas's journey began with its emergence from stealth mode in November 2023, backed by a robust $6M investment from distinguished venture capital firms and strategic partners. The firm has consistently been at the receiving end of grants aimed at promoting AI technology in line with the EU's guidelines for Trustworthy AI. With a steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in AI development, Atlas aligns seamlessly with the regulations set forth by the EU's AI Act.

Crafting the Future of Virtual Experiences

Atlas's influence extends to top-tier game developers and brands, empowering them to create highly customizable and adaptive virtual experiences. Leveraging its suite of AI products, Atlas aids in generating custom assets for gaming and extended reality (XR) applications. The company's rapid strides in the gaming sector have been marked by an unwavering emphasis on ethical AI practices, ensuring the integrity of partner data.

In the grand scheme of things, this grant marks a significant boost for Atlas's global expansion. With its Austrian roots and relentless pursuit of innovation, Atlas is poised to redefine the landscape of virtual experiences and gaming, all the while setting a benchmark for ethical AI practices.