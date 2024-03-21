Ather Energy Rolls Out Exclusive Exchange Programme and Teases Rizta E-Scooter Launch

Ather Energy has unveiled a groundbreaking exchange programme aimed at existing scooter owners in Bengaluru, offering them an enticing opportunity to upgrade to the latest 450X or 450 Apex models. This initiative, launched exclusively for a select group of customers who registered for the Ather Upgrade programme in January 2023, marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to enhancing user experience and fostering sustainable mobility solutions. Coupled with the anticipation building around the launch of the Rizta e-scooter, Ather Energy is set to redefine the electric vehicle landscape.

Exchange Programme: A Path to Upgrade

The Ather Upgrade programme, currently in its pilot phase, provides an exclusive window until March 31st for 450X upgrades, and April 30th for those opting for the 450 Apex. Interested owners are required to bring their scooters to the Ather Space Experience Center in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, where trained personnel will assess the scooter's condition and check for any pending traffic violations or fines. This meticulous evaluation process ensures that only eligible scooters are upgraded, maintaining the integrity and value of Ather's offerings. With prices ranging approximately from Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1.10 lakh, depending on the model and age of the scooter, Ather Energy is making it easier for loyal customers to access the latest in electric scooter innovation.

Rizta E-Scooter: Entering the Family Segment

Amid the buzz surrounding the exchange programme, Ather Energy is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated Rizta e-scooter on April 6, 2024, during Ather Community Day. This launch signifies the brand's foray into the family scooter segment, promising to bring a fresh perspective to electric mobility. The Rizta has been spotted undergoing rigorous water wading tests, showcasing its resilience and readiness for real-world challenges. With features like a new bar-type LED headlamp, wider rear view mirrors, and a battery that withstands a 40-ft drop test, the Rizta is poised to offer a blend of durability, style, and innovation.

Implications and Future Prospects

The introduction of the Ather Upgrade programme and the impending launch of the Rizta e-scooter are indicative of Ather Energy's strategic approach towards expanding its product lineup while ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty. These initiatives not only reinforce Ather's position as a pioneer in the electric vehicle industry but also highlight the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation. As Ather Energy continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in electric mobility, the future looks promising for both the company and its customers.