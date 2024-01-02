en English
Ather Energy Enhances 450X Scooters with Navigation-focused OTA Update

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Ather Energy, a front-runner in the electric scooter space, has recently announced an Over-The-Air (OTA) software update for its flagship 450X scooters. In a move that highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing user experience, the update primarily focuses on improving the onboard navigation system. While the specifics of the new features aren’t detailed, it’s evident that Ather is striving to streamline and expedite the navigation experience for its users.

Advancing User Experience

The forthcoming OTA update aims to make the process of navigating more effortless and intuitive for Ather 450X scooter owners. These enhancements demonstrate Ather’s ongoing efforts to provide its customers with an unparalleled riding experience. By refining the onboard navigation system, Ather is set to provide a more seamless and intuitive interface for its riders, making the act of navigation as smooth as the ride itself.

Incremental Rollout Strategy

Set to be distributed in a phased approach, the update is anticipated to be available to all Ather 450X scooter owners by the end of the current month. This strategy of incremental rollout is a thoughtful move by Ather Energy, ensuring that the transition across the fleet of scooters is smooth and glitch-free. This phased approach also allows the company to collect feedback and make any necessary adjustments before the update reaches all users.

Continuing the Ather Journey

The announcement of the OTA update comes on the heels of the launch of the Ather 450X, which is now available for test rides and bookings at Ather Spaces in Delhi and Bengaluru. The company has also set up fast-charging points, dubbed Ather Grid, in Coimbatore and plans to further this initiative in the coming months. As Ather continues to push boundaries in the electric scooter space, this OTA update reaffirms the company’s commitment to offering the best user experience.

Tech Transportation
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

