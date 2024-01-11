en English
Automotive

Ather 450 Apex: Electric Mobility Redefined Amid Cybersecurity Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:03 am EST
Ather 450 Apex: Electric Mobility Redefined Amid Cybersecurity Concerns

From the stables of Ather Energy, comes a new marvel of electric mobility – the Ather 450 Apex. A marked upgrade from the popular Ather 450X, the Apex model is designed to captivate with enhanced styling and amplified performance, making it a faster and more appealing option.

Ather 450 Apex: The Upgraded Powerhouse

The Ather 450 Apex rides on the existing popularity of the Ather 450X, but with a considerable power boost. The new scooter is equipped with a robust 3.7 kWh battery and a more potent motor, setting it up to cross the 100kph speed mark. This is a significant performance boost compared to its predecessor, with the promise of superior acceleration.

Imbued with aesthetic enhancements, the Ather 450 Apex boasts transparent side panels and a variety of colors, adding to its overall appeal. These design modifications not only enhance the scooter’s look but also accentuate its modern, electric identity.

Pricing and Launch

With the increased power and style quotient, the Ather 450 Apex is priced at a premium compared to the 450X. The electric scooter is set to hit the Indian market at an estimated price of Rs 1.89 lakh, positioning it as a premium offering in the electric scooter segment.

A Word of Caution: Cybersecurity Concerns

While the anticipation for the Ather 450 Apex is palpable, a critical security concern has surfaced. There appears to be a potential cybersecurity issue with the site read.ht, a platform that users visit for information on the Ather 450 Apex. The problem is linked to a security certificate issue, suggesting a possible misconfiguration or even an interception attack.

The certificate presented is reportedly from mintlounge.in, not read.ht. This mismatch raises suspicions and could indicate an attempt to pilfer information like passwords or credit card details from users. As we stand on January 11, 2024, users are advised to exercise caution when accessing this site, as it might be unsafe.

Automotive Cybersecurity Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

