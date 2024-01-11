Ather 450 Apex: Electric Mobility Redefined Amid Cybersecurity Concerns

From the stables of Ather Energy, comes a new marvel of electric mobility – the Ather 450 Apex. A marked upgrade from the popular Ather 450X, the Apex model is designed to captivate with enhanced styling and amplified performance, making it a faster and more appealing option.

Ather 450 Apex: The Upgraded Powerhouse

The Ather 450 Apex rides on the existing popularity of the Ather 450X, but with a considerable power boost. The new scooter is equipped with a robust 3.7 kWh battery and a more potent motor, setting it up to cross the 100kph speed mark. This is a significant performance boost compared to its predecessor, with the promise of superior acceleration.

Imbued with aesthetic enhancements, the Ather 450 Apex boasts transparent side panels and a variety of colors, adding to its overall appeal. These design modifications not only enhance the scooter’s look but also accentuate its modern, electric identity.

Pricing and Launch

With the increased power and style quotient, the Ather 450 Apex is priced at a premium compared to the 450X. The electric scooter is set to hit the Indian market at an estimated price of Rs 1.89 lakh, positioning it as a premium offering in the electric scooter segment.

