ATCON Urges Localization of Content and Investment in Data Centres to Mitigate Connectivity Disruptions

The Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has underscored the importance of localizing content and increasing investment in domestic data centres to minimize the impact of connectivity disruptions. Tony Emoekpere, the President of ATCON, emphasized the need for local content domicile to promptly resolve outages and disruptions during challenging circumstances.

Local Content Domicile: A Key Solution

Emoekpere's statement comes in the wake of a recent internet disruption that significantly affected banks and telecom companies in Nigeria and South Africa. He noted that locally domiciled content remained largely unaffected by the disruption, highlighting the resilience of such infrastructure in maintaining connectivity. Emoekpere stressed the importance of hosting content on data centres localized within the country to mitigate the effects of internet disruptions.

Call for Increased Investment in Data Centres

Highlighting the need for investment in more data centres in Nigeria, Emoekpere emphasized the role of localized infrastructure in reducing the impact of internet disruptions. He pointed out that Nigeria and South Africa were among the least affected countries due to the presence of multiple submarine cables, emphasizing the importance of diversifying connectivity routes.

Confirmation by NCC

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) confirmed the occurrence of cable cuts, resulting in equipment faults on major undersea cables along the West African Coast. Reuben Muoka, Director of Public Affairs at NCC, stated that the disruptions affected data and fixed telecom services in several countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Cote d’Ivoire.

Efforts to Restore Services

Muoka highlighted that cable companies had commenced repairs, and services were gradually being restored. He assured that operators were working tirelessly to ensure that services were restored to affected countries within the shortest possible time.

Conclusion

ATCON's call for the localization of content and investment in domestic data centres reflects a proactive approach to mitigating the impact of connectivity disruptions. By prioritizing the development of localized infrastructure, Nigeria can enhance its resilience to internet disruptions and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for businesses and individuals alike.