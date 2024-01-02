en English
Asus VG289Q: A High-Detail 4K Monitor Now at an Affordable Price

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
The Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q, a 4K monitor, is currently making waves on Amazon for its reduced price, offering consumers a chance to save nearly £100 off its regular list price. Despite being a gaming monitor, the VG289Q is also suitable for office tasks and color-sensitive work, thanks to its high-resolution visuals.

High-Resolution Imagery with 60Hz Refresh Rate

This 28-inch monitor offers a 4K resolution, rendering crisp and detailed images. Although its refresh rate is only 60Hz, it is adequate for office applications and casual gaming. Its high-resolution capability makes it an attractive option for users who require high-detail output.

Superior Color Accuracy with IPS Panel

The VG289Q features an IPS panel that assures superior color accuracy. It boasts a coverage of 100% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color space, supporting HDR10. This robust color performance makes it ideal for color-sensitive work.

Enhanced Visibility with Asus’ Shadow Boost Technology

Equipped with Asus’ Shadow Boost technology, the monitor enhances visibility in dark areas. This feature, coupled with a decent contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a brightness of 350 nits, ensures a balanced visual experience, providing clear visibility regardless of the environment’s lighting conditions.

Versatile Stand and Selection of Ports

The monitor also offers a versatile stand that supports swivel, tilt, pivot, and height adjustments, allowing users to set it at the most comfortable viewing angle. In addition, it includes a selection of ports such as HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, and an earphone jack, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices.

In conclusion, the Asus VG289Q is a great deal for those seeking a high-detail 4K monitor at an affordable price. Its impressive features and reduced price make it a worthy investment for both gaming and work-related tasks.

