Asus ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming WiFi Motherboard Review: Top Performance at a Premium Price

Asus has launched its ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming WiFi motherboard, a high-end offering aimed at gamers and PC enthusiasts alike. Priced at $300 (£340), this motherboard boasts extensive support for M.2 SSDs, advanced cooling options, and impressive overclocking capabilities, despite a few minor setbacks.

Unmatched M.2 SSD Support and Cooling Efficiency

One of the motherboard's standout features is its robust support for M.2 SSDs. It offers two slots for PCI-E 4 SSDs and another two for PCI-E 3 SSDs, with one of these also accommodating SATA M.2 SSDs. The installation process is remarkably user-friendly, thanks to a tool-free latch-securing mechanism. Adding to its appeal, all four slots come equipped with large heatsinks. In particular, the primary slot features an RGB-illuminated logo and a thermal pad that effectively cools the underside of M.2 SSDs, leading to the lowest M.2 SSD load temperature in our tests at just 55°C. However, the proximity of the heatsink to the graphics card backplate did present some accessibility issues.

Performance and Cooling Under the Hood

Aside from its storage capabilities, the ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming WiFi motherboard excels in other areas as well. It supports dual GPUs in PCI-E 4 mode, although each is limited to eight PCI-E lanes. The board's aesthetic is enhanced by an illuminated ROG logo and an acrylic strip on the I/O shroud, presenting a sleek, color-neutral design. Despite lacking on-board overclocking and testing tools found in some competitors, this motherboard includes essential features like a clear-CMOS button, LED POST code display, and a USB BIOS FlashBack button. Cooling is efficiently managed by massive VRM heatsinks connected by a heat pipe, with an optional fan for extra cooling, though our stress tests showed it to be unnecessary. Remarkably, the board also features display outputs for use without a graphics card, dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, 802.11ax Wi-Fi, and the Realtek ALC4080 audio codec.

Overclocking and Overall Performance

In terms of performance, the ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming WiFi motherboard shines, achieving top scores in RealBench system and Cinebench single-threaded benchmarks at stock speeds. However, overclocking proved more challenging than with some competitors, requiring significant tweaking. Despite this, we reached a stable 5.1GHz all-core clock with 1.34V, ultimately scoring the highest system score in our tests. This places the Asus ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming WiFi among the top gaming motherboards in its price range, although potential buyers should weigh its few drawbacks against its overall performance and feature set.

Despite the motherboard's premium price, it delivers on performance, cooling, and features, making it a compelling choice for gamers and PC builders seeking top-tier hardware. Its support for the latest M.2 SSDs, coupled with robust cooling solutions and solid overclocking capabilities, underscores Asus's commitment to meeting the needs of high-end users. However, the challenges in accessing the M.2 SSD release catch and the initial audio performance hiccup remind users that even premium products aren't without their imperfections.