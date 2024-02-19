ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme: A Game-Changer Handheld on Sale at Best Buy

In a bid to celebrate President's Day, Best Buy unveils a $100 discount on the highly acclaimed ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme. This gaming sensation, originally priced at $699.99, can now be picked up by gaming enthusiasts for just $599.99, with open-box deals starting at an even lower $479.99. The special promotion, launched on 19th February 2024, is expected to draw a horde of gamers seeking to experience high-quality PC gaming on the move.

A Powerhouse in Handheld Gaming

The ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme has earned high praise for revolutionizing the world of handheld PC gaming. Its powerful performance, compatibility with Xbox's Game Pass, and pre-installed Windows 11 set it apart in a highly competitive market. This handheld gaming device, with its Variable Refresh Rate display, offers smooth gameplay and an immersive experience for gamers. ASUS has indeed changed the game for those who seek the power of a PC in the palm of their hands.

More than a Gaming Device

While the ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme's primary purpose is to provide a top-notch gaming experience, it also doubles as a versatile device thanks to Windows 11. This handheld is capable of running high-demand games at excellent resolution and frame rates, making it ideal for gamers who want to play heavier Triple A games. Reinforcing its commitment to versatility and power, the ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is perfect for gamers who want more than what the Steam Deck offers.

Membership Perks and More

Best Buy's President's Day promotion also sheds light on the additional benefits of its membership tiers. Perks such as extended return windows and price matching make the deal even more appealing. This special offer not only makes the ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme more affordable but also gives gamers a chance to reap the rewards of being a Best Buy member.

In conclusion, the ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme's sale at Best Buy offers an excellent opportunity for gamers to get their hands on a device that has been positively reviewed for its ability to change the way we play PC games. This President's Day promotion is undoubtedly a game-changer in the handheld gaming market, offering significant savings on a device that has redefined portable gaming.