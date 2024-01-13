ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCXR: A Technological Marvel for Creative Professionals

Unveiled at CES 2024, the ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCXR is a trailblazing 32-inch 4K monitor, meticulously engineered for the creative professionals. The monitor is a striking blend of cutting-edge technology and artistic design, ensuring a visually captivating experience that broadens the creative horizons.

Visual Mastery with Advanced Technology

Setting a new benchmark in the industry, the ProArt Display PA32UCXR boasts Mini LED backlighting and 2304-zone local dimming. The peak brightness escalates to an astounding 1600 nits, with a sustained luminance of 1000 nits, transforming visuals into a vivid spectacle. It supports an extensive color range, with 99% Adobe RGB and 97% DCI-P3 color spaces, and unparalleled Delta E<1 color accuracy, enabling professionals to work with remarkable precision.

Revolutionizing Calibration with In-Built Motorized Colorimeter

The monitor steps up the calibration game with a built-in motorized colorimeter, enabling convenient in-house calibration. This breakthrough feature ensures consistent and accurate colors, vital for creative professionals, particularly those engaged in photo and video editing.

Connectivity and Ergonomics Amplified

The ProArt Display PA32UCXR is a powerhouse of connectivity, offering dual Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and a USB hub. The ergonomic design with an adjustable stand and pivot-to-portrait mode offers a comfortable viewing experience. It is further enhanced with ambient light and proximity sensors and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) and Picture-in-Picture (PiP) features, paving the way for efficient multitasking.

Stepping into the Future with HDR Formats

The monitor also supports various HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma, providing an immersive viewing experience that goes beyond the traditional color spectrum. The ProArt Display PA32UCXR meets industry standards and certifications, ensuring compatibility and reliability, and is set to revolutionize the work quality of creative professionals.