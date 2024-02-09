ASTLIBRA Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist - A Humble Bakery Girl's Quest

A humble bakery girl rises to face destiny's challenges in the upcoming standalone DLC for ASTLIBRA Revision, titled 'ASTLIBRA Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist'. WhisperGames and KEIZO have announced that this new chapter in the ASTLIBRA saga will be available on PC via Steam starting February 13th, 2024.

Advertisment

Unearthing the Cave of Phantom Mist

ASTLIBRA Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist takes players on a new adventure in the mystical realm of ASTLIBRA, where chaos reigns and the whereabouts of the 'Hero chosen by the Scales' remain unknown. In this immersive DLC, an unlikely heroine, a simple bakery girl, takes up the challenge to uncover the truth and save her ill sister.

Originally a short work from 2015, The Cave of Phantom Mist has been expanded and enhanced, promising a richer gaming experience with new rooms, challenges, and character relationships. This standalone expansion offers over 20 hours of gameplay and can be enjoyed without the need to complete the original ASTLIBRA Revision game.

Advertisment

Revamped Gameplay and New Features

The Cave of Phantom Mist introduces a dynamic dress-up system, allowing players to customize their protagonist's appearance and abilities. Additionally, a swift and tactical magic system, along with a combat-focused style system, amplifies specific combat builds, offering a fresh perspective on the ASTLIBRA saga.

The DLC retains the roguelike-style gameplay loop, complete with randomly generated dungeons and various methods of character growth. Quality-of-life improvements have been made to ensure a smoother and more engaging experience for players.

Advertisment

Delving Deeper into the ASTLIBRA World

The Cave of Phantom Mist delves deeper into the complexities of the ASTLIBRA world, exploring the dangers that plague the city of Rispadar. The DLC offers a richer variety of rooms, challenges, and experiences, enhancing the original's random maze elements.

Players will encounter new enemies and allies as they navigate through the DLC's intricate storyline. The expansion focuses on character relationships, providing a unique perspective on the ASTLIBRA universe.

ASTLIBRA Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist is set to release on February 13th for PC via Steam. Although a release date for the Nintendo Switch version has not been shared, it is expected to be available soon.

As the bakery girl embarks on her perilous journey, players will join her in unraveling the mysteries of the 'Hero chosen by the Scales'. Together, they will navigate the unknown and confront the challenges that await them in the Cave of Phantom Mist.