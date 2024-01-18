Astana Soars in Global Startup Scene, Leading Central Asia’s Tech Renaissance

A significant shift is occurring in the global startup scene as Astana, the bustling capital of Kazakhstan, ascends the ranks. Astana has made a remarkable leap, rising 25 places to secure the 318th position out of 1,000 cities in the prestigious 2023 Global Ecosystem Index. This index, published by the renowned research center StartupBlink, offers valuable insights into the world’s most influential startup ecosystems and tracks the progress of cities and countries across the globe.

Kazakhstan Emerges as Central Asian Startup Leader

With Astana’s rise in the index, Kazakhstan has been thrust into the spotlight, establishing itself at the forefront of the Central Asian startup ecosystem. The nation’s capital now leads the regional rankings, outshining its neighbors and rival cities in the race to foster innovation and technological advancement.

The Astana Hub: Nurturing Innovation and Growth

The city’s impressive climb can be largely attributed to the Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups. This dynamic hub has successfully cultivated a conducive environment for the blossoming of startups, enabling the city to thrive on the international stage. The Hub has proved instrumental in propelling Astana toward startup dominance in Central Asia.

Award-winning Recognition for Astana’s Startup Ecosystem

In a fitting tribute to its achievements, Astana was conferred the Best Startup Ecosystem in Central Asia award at the Startup Ecosystem Awards 2023. The award ceremony, held online on January 9, is organized by StartupBlink and evaluates ecosystems based on a rigorous methodology encompassing over 40 parameters. This accolade is a testament to Astana’s flourishing startup scene and its evolving influence in the region.

The Head of Business Development at StartupBlink, Mahmod Shamsi, acknowledged Kazakhstan’s increasing influence and leadership in the Central Asian startup landscape. He lauded the country’s efforts in fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem and its commitment to driving technological innovation.