Assure and Danam Merge to Form Danam Health Holdings Corp: A Strategic Move Set to Redefine the Healthcare Landscape

In a strategic move set to redefine the healthcare industry landscape, Assure Holdings Corp. and Danam Health, Inc. have announced their merger, forming Danam Health Holdings Corp. The agreement, made public today, will bolster both entities' market presence and expand their offerings.

A Strategic Merger: Assure and Danam Join Forces

In a definitive stock-for-stock transaction, Assure Holdings Corp. will merge with Danam Health, Inc., resulting in the creation of Danam Health Holdings Corp. This merger will see Assure changing its name and continuing as a Nasdaq-listed company, with the new entity poised to make significant strides in the healthcare sector.

Advancing Danam's Micro Health Ecosystem

The combined company will focus on advancing Danam's micro health ecosystem, which delivers unique solutions for pharmacies, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors. By harnessing the power of this ecosystem, Danam Health Holdings Corp. aims to improve patient care and outcomes by streamlining processes and fostering collaboration among key stakeholders.

The Road Ahead: Anticipated Timeline and Closing Conditions

The merger, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, is subject to certain closing conditions. These include regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions, and approval by Assure's stockholders. Both companies are optimistic about the merger's potential to create a significant player in the healthcare industry and improve the lives of patients through innovative solutions.