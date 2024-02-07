ASRock Unleashes New BIOS Update: A Performance Revolution for Intel's 14th Gen CPUs

ASRock, a leading global motherboard manufacturer, has unveiled a groundbreaking BIOS update for its 600 and 700 series motherboards, designed to significantly enhance the performance of Intel's 14th Gen Non-K CPUs. These CPUs, targeted at a wide spectrum of consumers from high-end enthusiasts to budget-conscious buyers, are inherently limited by a standard thermal design power (TDP) of 65 watts. This limitation often restricts their performance as compared to the unrestricted 'K' series that operates without any power constraints.
Unlocking Power Constraints
The latest BIOS update from ASRock introduces a new Intel microcode, a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of performance optimization. This update has been observed to provide up to a 10% performance boost for these CPUs, a notable improvement that can tangibly enhance user experience across a range of applications.
Disabling the CurrentExcursion Power Feature
In addition to the performance boost, the latest update also features an option to disable the CurrentExcursion Power (CEP) feature. Traditionally, CEP has been instrumental in limiting CPU performance based on power constraints. However, with the new update, users can disable CEP, allowing 14th Gen CPUs, such as the Core i7-14700, to achieve higher performance levels as they are no longer bound by these power limits.
Benefiting Mainstream Users
Currently, the BIOS update is available for all Z790 motherboards, with ASRock planning to extend it to additional models in the 700 and 600 series. This development is particularly beneficial for users of mainstream B760/B660 motherboards, which are common choices in the market, as it provides improved tuning and performance capabilities. As such, ASRock's latest BIOS update stands as a significant technological advancement, pushing the boundaries of CPU performance, and revolutionizing the user experience.