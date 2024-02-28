ASRock Launches Smallest Server Rack Featuring NVIDIA GH200 Superchips for AI Surge

With rapid advancements in AI and data centers, firms have stepped up in the race to develop new solutions that provide the required computing power much more effectively. Similarly, ASRock Rack, one of the ASRock divisions, has unveiled the new ASRock Rack MECAI-GH200, which is advertised to be the smallest server rack to house Team Green's Grace Hopper GH200 module, and is undoubtedly a technological marvel when it comes to providing the necessary power in a confined environment.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Future of Compact Computing Power

As ASRock Rack, we aspire to bring the benefits of AI to everywhere. To achieve this goal, we are committed to deliver the most dependable server hardware solutions in various form factors for different scenarios. We are glad about the opportunity to showcase the MECAI-GH200 as one example of our ambition for 2024 here at the Mobile World Congress, enabling AI on the edge.

Hunter Chen, Vice President at ASRock Rack

Advertisment

For a quick rundown on the specification of the Grace Hopper Superchip, it comes in two different variants, one as the Grace Hopper Superchip with the H200 GPU and a single Grace chip with 72 Neoverse V2 cores with HBM3 memory. At the same time, the second model is the Grace Superchip, which features two Grace CPUs, each with 72 cores for a total of 144 cores with LPDDR5x memory. To create a seamless integration amongst the onboard components, NVIDIA utilizes the NVLink interconnect technology, which provides the best performance out of what is available.

Expanding AI Accessibility and Efficiency

In addition to the ASRock solution, NVIDIA has also announced several Grace Hopper GH200 Super-chip products which include:

Advertisment

The new and compact server rack by ASRock will catalyze AI developments in an edge environment, providing the best computing power available in the markets.

A Glimpse into the Future of Edge Computing

Highlighted during the Mobile World Congress, this server rack signifies ASRock's commitment to AI advancements in 2024. The NVIDIA Grace Hopper GH200 Superchip, central to this technology, is available in two configurations: one combines the H200 GPU with a single Grace chip featuring 72 Neoverse V2 cores and HBM3 memory, while the other pairs two Grace CPUs, totaling 144 cores, with LPDDR5x memory. NVIDIA's NVLink interconnect technology is employed to optimize performance by ensuring seamless component integration.

The innovation by ASRock not only marks a significant leap towards compact yet powerful computing solutions but also showcases the potential for such technology to redefine the AI and data center landscapes. By accommodating advanced components like NVIDIA's GH200 Superchips in smaller form factors, ASRock Rack is paving the way for more efficient and accessible AI computing across various sectors.