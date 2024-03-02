Asian Telecom Awards 2024 Celebrates Industry Innovators: Ooredoo and M1 Among Winners

The telecom industry continues to evolve with groundbreaking innovations, shaping a hyperconnected future. At the forefront of this transformation are the visionaries and disruptors recognized at the Asian Telecom Awards 2024, a prestigious event that highlights the achievements of those leading the charge in telecommunications.

Trailblazers of Connectivity

At the heart of the awards is the celebration of exceptional leaders and companies that redefine the boundaries of what's possible in telecom. Among the notable recipients is Manjot Singh Mann of M1 Limited, who was honored with the Chief Executive of the Year award. Mann's leadership has been pivotal in steering M1 towards a digital future, fostering a culture of hard work and innovation among the team. "This award really belongs to 300 M1 members of our family in Singapore and Malaysia," he remarked, emphasizing the collective effort behind M1's success.

Ooredoo Kuwait also shined at the awards, clinching the titles of Mobile Operator of the Year - Kuwait and Telecom Company of the Year - Kuwait for the second consecutive year. Their commitment to excellence and innovation, including being the first in the region to test 5.5G and deploy a 5G network, has set new industry standards. CEO Abdulaziz Al-Babtain expressed gratitude for the recognition, underscoring Ooredoo's dedication to providing unparalleled services and leading the telecom industry forward.

Innovation and Excellence Across Asia

The Asian Telecom Awards, originating from Asian Mobile News in 2003, have continuously recognized the industry's movers and shakers. This year's winners from the Philippines, including Converge ICT Solutions Inc., DITO Telecommunity Corp., and Globe Telecom, were celebrated for their contributions in AI, digital initiatives, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts.

An esteemed panel of judges, including industry leaders from Deloitte Southeast Asia, EY Parthenon Asean, and PwC China, evaluated the entries. Their expertise ensured that the awards honored companies driving progress and igniting further innovation within the telecom sector.

Looking Ahead: A Future Shaped by Innovation

As we reflect on the achievements of the Asian Telecom Awards 2024 winners, it's clear that the future of telecommunications lies in the hands of those willing to push the envelope. The awards not only serve as recognition of past accomplishments but also as inspiration for continued innovation and excellence in the industry. With the next wave of technological advancements on the horizon, these companies and leaders are poised to redefine connectivity for years to come.

The transformative power of technology, coupled with visionary leadership, continues to propel the telecom industry into new frontiers. As we look forward to the next installment of the Asian Telecom Awards, it's exciting to contemplate the innovations and advancements that will shape the digital landscape of the Asia Pacific region and beyond.