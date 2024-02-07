Ascent to the Shards: A Preview into Bazooka Tango's Shardbound Web3 Game

Indie game studio Bazooka Tango is set to unveil its latest digital innovation, the Shardbound Web3 collectible game, in an exclusive playtest titled Ascent to the Shards. The 10-day preview will commence on February 21st and run through March 1st, offering 2,000 players a first-hand look at the game's development progress, new features, and enhancements.

Blockchain Technology Meets Gaming

Shardbound, backed by a robust $5 million funding, stands at the intersection of trading card games, tactical maneuvers, and digital collectibles. The game leverages the security and scalability of the latest blockchain technology, specifically the Immutable zkEVM blockchain, to deliver an immersive gaming experience. Bazooka Tango's founders, Bo Daly and Stephan Sherman, are steering this pioneering project, alongside a strategic partnership with Immutable Games.

A Fresh Perspective on Storytelling

The Ascent to the Shards playtest is not just about introducing new gameplay elements; it's also about reshaping the narrative. Players will be introduced to a new storyline perspective that focuses on antagonist Venerator Wynn, providing a riveting twist to the game's narrative.

Revamped Gameplay and New Features

Following feedback from previous playtests, the game has undergone significant enhancements. Updates to the game UI, card distribution systems, and gameplay content promise an elevated gaming experience. New elements such as a free battle pass, quests, updated leveling systems, and post-game rewards have also been incorporated, adding depth and dynamism to the gameplay. Additionally, the playtest will feature participation from a new cohort of content creators, amplifying the excitement and engagement.

Shardbound has garnered significant pre-launch attention, with over 85,000 players pre-registered and the game being named a finalist for the Most Anticipated Game for 2024 at the GAM3 Awards. This momentum is set to propel Shardbound into the gaming limelight upon its launch, marking a significant moment in the evolution of digital gaming.