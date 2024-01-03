en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Arvind Krishna: An IIT Graduate at the Helm of IBM

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Arvind Krishna: An IIT Graduate at the Helm of IBM

The tech world saw a significant shift when Arvind Krishna, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), was appointed as the CEO of the global tech giant, International Business Machines (IBM) in 2020. Hailing from a Telugu-speaking family in Andhra Pradesh, Krishna’s journey with IBM began in 1990, and over the last three decades, he has been instrumental in the company’s growth. Under Krishna’s leadership, IBM’s market capitalization has exceeded an impressive Rs 12 lakh crore.

From an IIT Graduate to IBM’s Top Executive

Arvind Krishna’s journey is one of unwavering commitment and vision. Born to an Indian Army officer, he was raised in different parts of India, including Tamil Nadu and Dehradun. He later moved to the United States to pursue a PhD in electrical engineering. Over the years at IBM, Krishna co-authored 15 patents and spearheaded significant initiatives, including the monumental acquisition of Red Hat for $34 billion, a move that redefined IBM’s position in the tech market.

AI and the Future of Jobs at IBM

Under Krishna’s leadership, IBM has been at the forefront of the AI revolution. The company’s AI Chief, Matthew Candy, recently stated that a computer science degree might not be essential for working in the tech sector, emphasizing that the future of technology leans towards creativity, innovation, and AI over just technical know-how. However, this trend raises concerns about job redundancy. Krishna anticipates that around 30% of IBM’s back-office roles could be replaced by AI within the next five years, affecting over 7,800 positions.

IBM’s Market Position and Future Outlook

Today, IBM operates worldwide through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The company provides integrated solutions and services, with a significant focus on hybrid cloud platform and software solutions. As of 22nd December 2023, IBM’s total asset value stood at $159,927 million, with a market capitalization of $148,053 million. The company closed at $162.23 at the end of the trading session on Dec. 15, further solidifying its position as a global tech leader under Krishna’s leadership.

0
Business India Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ludhiana Fuel Frenzy: Transporters' Strike Triggers Panic Buying

By Rafia Tasleem

Huya Inc. Acquires APKpure from Tencent in a $81 Million Deal

By Salman Khan

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Intensifies Measures to Boost Revenue Collection

By Rafia Tasleem

Traxo Expands Partnerships, Addresses Need for Structured Travel Data

By BNN Correspondents

IRS Introduces Tax Changes to Benefit Americans, Amid Criticism ...
@Business · 41 seconds
IRS Introduces Tax Changes to Benefit Americans, Amid Criticism ...
heart comment 0
19 Applicants Eye Approval to Operate as Insurance Companies in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

19 Applicants Eye Approval to Operate as Insurance Companies in India
Fosun Tourism Group Sees Significant Rebound in 2023, Outlines Future Strategy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fosun Tourism Group Sees Significant Rebound in 2023, Outlines Future Strategy
Timmins Chamber of Commerce: Honoring Entrepreneurial Success with Nova Awards

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Timmins Chamber of Commerce: Honoring Entrepreneurial Success with Nova Awards
Indian Stock Market Poised for Negative Start: Key Highlights and Expectations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Stock Market Poised for Negative Start: Key Highlights and Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
NCD Vipers Gear Up for Digicel ExxonMobil Cup: New Appointments and Selection Trials
16 seconds
NCD Vipers Gear Up for Digicel ExxonMobil Cup: New Appointments and Selection Trials
Groundbreaking Approach: Treating Inner Ear Diseases via the Round Window Membrane
23 seconds
Groundbreaking Approach: Treating Inner Ear Diseases via the Round Window Membrane
UConn Men's Basketball Triumphs Over DePaul: A Display of Dominance
28 seconds
UConn Men's Basketball Triumphs Over DePaul: A Display of Dominance
Wisconsin Triumphs Over Iowa in Competitive College Basketball Game
29 seconds
Wisconsin Triumphs Over Iowa in Competitive College Basketball Game
Conversion Practices Controversy in Tasmania; Transparency Demands for Albert Hall; Pierce Brosnan Faces Charges
31 seconds
Conversion Practices Controversy in Tasmania; Transparency Demands for Albert Hall; Pierce Brosnan Faces Charges
Karnataka CM Defends Arrests Related to 1992 Post-Babri Unrest Amid Political Tension
2 mins
Karnataka CM Defends Arrests Related to 1992 Post-Babri Unrest Amid Political Tension
High School Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Burlington Township, and Others Score Big Wins
3 mins
High School Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Burlington Township, and Others Score Big Wins
German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party
3 mins
German Minister Opposes Banning Far-Right AfD Party
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
4 mins
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
60 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app