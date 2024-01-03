Arvind Krishna: An IIT Graduate at the Helm of IBM

The tech world saw a significant shift when Arvind Krishna, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), was appointed as the CEO of the global tech giant, International Business Machines (IBM) in 2020. Hailing from a Telugu-speaking family in Andhra Pradesh, Krishna’s journey with IBM began in 1990, and over the last three decades, he has been instrumental in the company’s growth. Under Krishna’s leadership, IBM’s market capitalization has exceeded an impressive Rs 12 lakh crore.

From an IIT Graduate to IBM’s Top Executive

Arvind Krishna’s journey is one of unwavering commitment and vision. Born to an Indian Army officer, he was raised in different parts of India, including Tamil Nadu and Dehradun. He later moved to the United States to pursue a PhD in electrical engineering. Over the years at IBM, Krishna co-authored 15 patents and spearheaded significant initiatives, including the monumental acquisition of Red Hat for $34 billion, a move that redefined IBM’s position in the tech market.

AI and the Future of Jobs at IBM

Under Krishna’s leadership, IBM has been at the forefront of the AI revolution. The company’s AI Chief, Matthew Candy, recently stated that a computer science degree might not be essential for working in the tech sector, emphasizing that the future of technology leans towards creativity, innovation, and AI over just technical know-how. However, this trend raises concerns about job redundancy. Krishna anticipates that around 30% of IBM’s back-office roles could be replaced by AI within the next five years, affecting over 7,800 positions.

IBM’s Market Position and Future Outlook

Today, IBM operates worldwide through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The company provides integrated solutions and services, with a significant focus on hybrid cloud platform and software solutions. As of 22nd December 2023, IBM’s total asset value stood at $159,927 million, with a market capitalization of $148,053 million. The company closed at $162.23 at the end of the trading session on Dec. 15, further solidifying its position as a global tech leader under Krishna’s leadership.