Artisan Studios Unveils Deep 2D Art Style in Upcoming JRPG Lost Hellden

Breaking the mold of conventional design, Artisan Studios has unveiled their upcoming action JRPG, Lost Hellden, set to make its grand entry into the gaming world in 2025. Packing a powerful punch in the realm of aesthetics, the game's standout feature is its pioneering art style, coined as Deep 2D. This innovative technique engages players in three-dimensional gameplay within beautifully hand-painted artworks, further augmented by dynamic lighting and weather effects.

Rekindling Nostalgia with 'Deep 2D'

Lost Hellden's Deep 2D approach breathes life into 2D backgrounds, instilling them with a sense of depth. These artistic undertones echo the methods used in the 2002 remake of Resident Evil, triggering a wave of nostalgia for high-fidelity PlayStation 1-era JRPGs. The narrative spins a tale around the Seven Deadly Sins, taking players on an immersive journey of self-discovery in the mystical world of Era.

Customizable Characters Meet Strategic Gameplay

Lost Hellden promises an intricate blend of action and strategy. It brings to the table a roster of eight customizable characters, enabling players to craft their gaming experience precisely according to their preferred play style. The twin protagonists, Cyphel and Leht, lead the narrative, navigating through the game's labyrinthine quests.

Lost Hellden: A Glimpse into the Future of JRPGs

A trailer accompanying the announcement offers a sneak peek into what Lost Hellden's gameplay and visual presentation have in store. The intricate blend of innovative art style and engaging gameplay aims to set a new standard for JRPGs, signaling an exciting future for the genre.