Aromajoin Debuts Scent Technology for VR at CES 2024

In a compelling blend of innovation and immersive experience, Japanese startup Aromajoin unveiled their groundbreaking scent technology for virtual reality (VR) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. The Aroma Shooter Wearable, a uniquely designed neckband, holds six replaceable scent cartridges and can be controlled via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or USB.

A New Dimension to Virtual Reality

The Aroma Shooter Wearable’s primary objective is to enhance the VR experience by synchronizing scents with different scenes in videos. By doing so, it augments the overall immersion, transporting users into a world that’s not just visually and audibly engaging, but also olfactorily stimulating. Although the product is still in the nascent stages, Aromajoin is primarily targeting developers and business clients, opening up new horizons for experiential marketing and entertainment.

Unveiling the Aroma Speaker 60

In addition to the wearable, Aromajoin showcased the Aroma Speaker 60, a larger setup capable of housing up to 60 scents. This device, designed for commercial use, has the potential to transform the way we experience movies in cinemas and games in VR arcades. Imagine the scent of rainforest foliage wafting through the theater as you watch an adventure film, or the smell of burnt rubber filling your nostrils as you navigate a virtual racetrack.

Availability and Pricing

Both the Aroma Shooter Wearable and the Aroma Speaker 60 are slated to launch via crowdfunding. The wearable is expected to be priced around $350, with each scent cartridge costing about $30. The Speaker 60, given its larger capacity and commercial usage, is expected to carry a heftier price tag. Aromajoin plans to commence shipping by the end of 2024.