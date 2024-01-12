en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Aromajoin Debuts Scent Technology for VR at CES 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
Aromajoin Debuts Scent Technology for VR at CES 2024

In a compelling blend of innovation and immersive experience, Japanese startup Aromajoin unveiled their groundbreaking scent technology for virtual reality (VR) at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. The Aroma Shooter Wearable, a uniquely designed neckband, holds six replaceable scent cartridges and can be controlled via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or USB.

A New Dimension to Virtual Reality

The Aroma Shooter Wearable’s primary objective is to enhance the VR experience by synchronizing scents with different scenes in videos. By doing so, it augments the overall immersion, transporting users into a world that’s not just visually and audibly engaging, but also olfactorily stimulating. Although the product is still in the nascent stages, Aromajoin is primarily targeting developers and business clients, opening up new horizons for experiential marketing and entertainment.

Unveiling the Aroma Speaker 60

In addition to the wearable, Aromajoin showcased the Aroma Speaker 60, a larger setup capable of housing up to 60 scents. This device, designed for commercial use, has the potential to transform the way we experience movies in cinemas and games in VR arcades. Imagine the scent of rainforest foliage wafting through the theater as you watch an adventure film, or the smell of burnt rubber filling your nostrils as you navigate a virtual racetrack.

Availability and Pricing

Both the Aroma Shooter Wearable and the Aroma Speaker 60 are slated to launch via crowdfunding. The wearable is expected to be priced around $350, with each scent cartridge costing about $30. The Speaker 60, given its larger capacity and commercial usage, is expected to carry a heftier price tag. Aromajoin plans to commence shipping by the end of 2024.

0
Gaming Tech
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
7 mins ago
2024 Gaming Landscape: Arcane Season 2, Nintendo Switch 2, and More
The gaming landscape of 2024 is set for an exhilarating journey as it welcomes a slew of eagerly awaited releases and updates. From the continuation of ‘Arcane,’ the Netflix series based on the League of Legends universe, to a young gaming prodigy’s milestone achievement in classic NES Tetris, the year promises an enthralling mix of
2024 Gaming Landscape: Arcane Season 2, Nintendo Switch 2, and More
Rocksteady Axes Gear Score from Suicide Squad Game Following Fan Feedback
21 mins ago
Rocksteady Axes Gear Score from Suicide Squad Game Following Fan Feedback
Deep Rock Galactic Sees Rise in Friendly Fire and Beer Consumption in Record-Breaking Year
38 mins ago
Deep Rock Galactic Sees Rise in Friendly Fire and Beer Consumption in Record-Breaking Year
2024 Brings a Diverse Array of Colony Simulation Games
11 mins ago
2024 Brings a Diverse Array of Colony Simulation Games
CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations
18 mins ago
CES 2024: AI Dominates the Stage Amidst a Variety of PC Tech Innovations
Hogwarts Legacy Success Spurs Sequel Speculation and Desire for Magical Companion Pets
20 mins ago
Hogwarts Legacy Success Spurs Sequel Speculation and Desire for Magical Companion Pets
Latest Headlines
World News
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
8 seconds
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride
21 seconds
Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride
Vermont's Response to Medicaid Disenrollments: A Proposed Expansion
1 min
Vermont's Response to Medicaid Disenrollments: A Proposed Expansion
Jordan, Pippen Miss Bulls' Ring of Honor Gala
1 min
Jordan, Pippen Miss Bulls' Ring of Honor Gala
Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets
2 mins
Military Strikes Trigger Surge in Oil Prices: Impacts on Global Markets
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
2 mins
NCAA on the Verge of Major Cannabis Policy Shift
LA Galaxy's Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi's Arrival
2 mins
LA Galaxy's Season Opener Sells Out, Sets New Record Amid Messi's Arrival
Ecuador's Urgent Economic Bill to Address Armed Conflict: VAT Increase Proposed
2 mins
Ecuador's Urgent Economic Bill to Address Armed Conflict: VAT Increase Proposed
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
4 mins
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app