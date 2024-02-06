Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Receives Major Update 1.06 with Balance Changes and Bug Fixes

The highly-anticipated update 1.06 for the video game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is now live on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game's publishers, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, have been releasing regular updates since the game's launch at the end of last summer, with this one primarily focusing on balance adjustments to weaponry and frame parts.
Alterations to Gameplay
The update brings significant alterations to 21 weapon units, 19 frame parts, and 8 inner parts, affecting the effectiveness of various player builds. Changes include adjustments to attack power, projectile speed, and weight parameters of numerous weapon units. Notably, several grenade launchers have received buffs, while the needle gun Viento has undergone a nerf. These changes are expected to have a considerable impact on PVP gameplay, especially with the introduction of the Ranked Mode.
Modifications to Frame Parts
Besides weapon units, frame parts like bipedal and reverse joint components have also been modified to affect attributes such as jump height and weight. The previous update had introduced new frame parts and weapons, enriching gameplay and allowing players to explore more strategic options in their battles.
Bug Fixes and System Improvements
Apart from balance adjustments, the update also addresses a series of bugs related to player AC, missions, enemies, and the system itself. These fixes include hit stun issues, animation and sound bugs, photo mode glitches, and menu navigation problems. A specific tweak for the Steam platform corrects a rendering issue at certain screen resolutions. Other minor text corrections and bug fixes have also been made to enhance the overall gameplay experience. Players are advised to apply the latest patch before playing the game to enjoy these improvements.
In conclusion, the update 1.06 for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon promises to provide a more balanced and bug-free gaming experience. While the official patch notes are yet to be released, FromSoftware has hinted at these changes on Twitter, sparking excitement among the gaming community.