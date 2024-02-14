Armis Acquires CTCI for Proactive Threat Hunting: A Game Changer in Cybersecurity

In a move that cements its position as a cybersecurity powerhouse, Armis acquires CTCI for proactive threat hunting

Advertisment

Armis Bolsters Cybersecurity Offerings with CTCI Acquisition

San Francisco-based Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, announced today the acquisition of CTCI (Cyber Threat Cognitive Intelligence), a startup specializing in AI-powered pre-attack threat hunting technology. The deal, completed privately, will see Armis integrate CTCI's technology into Armis CentrixTM, creating an advanced early warning cyber intelligence system.

Who: Armis, a cybersecurity unicorn, and CTCI, a startup focused on tracking real-world exploits of vulnerabilities

Advertisment

What: Acquisition of CTCI by Armis, integrating CTCI's threat hunting technology into Centrix

When: February 14, 2024

Where: San Francisco, California

Advertisment

From Reactive to Proactive: Changing the Security Landscape

The acquisition of CTCI marks a significant turning point in Armis' security strategy, shifting from reactive threat response to proactive threat hunting. By leveraging AI and dark web intelligence, Armis aims to preempt attacks before they occur, revolutionizing the global security landscape.

CTCI's technology utilizes machine learning algorithms to analyze and identify patterns in threat data, enabling security teams to detect and mitigate threats more efficiently. With this technology integrated into Armis CentrixTM, Armis will provide real-time situational awareness and redefine active threat hunting capabilities with new predictive AI technology.

Advertisment

Enhancing Armis CentrixTM for Comprehensive Cybersecurity

Armis CentrixTM, the company's cyber exposure management platform, will greatly benefit from the integration of CTCI's technology. This enhanced solution will offer an unrivaled early warning system, allowing security operations teams to prevent breaches and detect attacks before they cause damage.

As part of the acquisition, CTCI's employees will join the Armis team, bringing their expertise in AI-powered threat hunting to further strengthen the company's offerings. This strategic move reinforces Armis' commitment to managing the entire attack surface and proactively stopping attacks before they occur.

The acquisition also positions Armis for a potential IPO in the future, solidifying its place as a leader in the cybersecurity industry. By continuously enhancing its technology and expanding its capabilities, Armis demonstrates its dedication to staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

In summary, Armis' acquisition of CTCI signifies a major stride in the company's mission to provide comprehensive, proactive cybersecurity solutions. By integrating CTCI's technology into Armis CentrixTM, the company is revolutionizing early warning intelligence systems and redefining the security operating paradigm.