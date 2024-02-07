ARM Holdings Poised for Strong Performance in Second Post-IPO Report

ARM Holdings, a UK-based semiconductor and software design company, is poised to release its second financial report since its debut on the stock market, showcasing a notable upward trajectory. The initial public offering (IPO) has been a boon for the firm, with a 40% surge in share price since the listing. This robust performance is expected to substantially benefit Softbank, the parent company of ARM Holdings.

Impact on Softbank's Vision Fund NAV

Softbank's Vision Fund's net asset value (NAV) is predicted to experience a significant boost, potentially exceeding US$121 billion—the highest it has been in approximately two years. This comes as a breath of fresh air for the Japanese conglomerate, which is likely to report its first quarterly profit in a year, partially owing to the performance of T-Mobile USA.

ARM's market value has catapulted to US$79 billion, contributing significantly to Softbank's enhanced NAV. Analysts, including Kirk Boodry of Astris Advisory, have expressed optimism about ARM's strong performance. The growth narrative for the company is expected to be largely centered around artificial intelligence (AI), a sector that has been the focal point of technological advancement in recent years.

Concerns over Softbank's Dependence on ARM

Despite the positive outlook, some experts signal caution about Softbank's dependence on ARM for its financial health. While ARM may not yet be on the same level as industry leader Nvidia, a credible AI strategy could potentially help the company bridge the gap. Ahead of the release of the financial results, ARM's shares have seen a modest increase of 1.1%, reaching US$73.92, reflecting investors' anticipation and confidence in the company's growth trajectory.