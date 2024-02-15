Argonne National Laboratory Wins Two Prestigious Federal Laboratory Consortium Awards

On a day marked by innovation and recognition, the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory stands in the spotlight, having garnered two prestigious awards from the Federal Laboratory Consortium. This recognition underscores the pivotal role Argonne's team plays in bridging the gap between groundbreaking research and its tangible benefits to society. At the heart of this achievement are efforts that have not only propelled the electric vehicle (EV) industry forward but have also celebrated individual excellence in the realm of technology transfer.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Charging

The collaboration between Argonne National Laboratory and EVmatch, a forward-thinking electric vehicle charging company, has yielded a groundbreaking solution to a widespread challenge in the EV sector. Jason Harper, Hemant Bhimnathwala, Ilya Kats, and Mark Langguth, the brilliant minds behind this initiative, received the Excellence in Technology Transfer award for their development of a universal adapter for older EV chargers. This ingenious device retrofits standalone charging stations, transforming them into 'smart chargers' capable of modern functionality and connectivity. Licensed to EVmatch in 2023, this innovation stands as a testament to Argonne's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the viability and adoption of electric vehicles.

A Newcomer's Exceptional Contribution

Advertisment

In a remarkable display of talent and dedication, Cecilia Gentle, the Innovation and Commercialization Manager at Argonne, was honored with the Rookie of the Year award. Despite being relatively new to the profession, Gentle's exceptional work in technology transfer has left an indelible mark. Taking the helm of technology transfer activities within Argonne's Applied Materials division, she has adeptly facilitated licensing and research agreements, driving forward the laboratory's mission to foster innovation and commercialization. Her achievements highlight the critical role of effective technology transfer in turning scientific breakthroughs into societal benefits.

Looking Ahead: The Impact of Argonne's Achievements

The awards bestowed upon Argonne National Laboratory by the Federal Laboratory Consortium are not merely accolades but markers of significant progress in the journey towards a sustainable future. The development of the universal adapter for EV chargers by Argonne's team, in partnership with EVmatch, paves the way for increased adoption of electric vehicles, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions. Meanwhile, Cecilia Gentle's recognition as Rookie of the Year shines a light on the importance of nurturing talent within the realm of technology transfer. Together, these achievements underscore the laboratory's pivotal role in advancing technological innovation and its transfer, ensuring that the benefits of research extend beyond the confines of the laboratory and into the fabric of society.