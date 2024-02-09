Arc'teryx Redefines Sustainable Performance with Updated Beta Jackets

Arc'teryx, a leader in outdoor performance apparel, unveils its revamped Beta Jacket and Beta Lightweight Jacket lines, marking a significant leap in sustainable design. The updated jackets incorporate the groundbreaking GORE-TEX ePE membrane, a more eco-friendly alternative to earlier versions.
A Pioneering Collaboration
The development of these jackets is the result of a two-year collaboration between Arc'teryx and W.L. Gore & Associates, the company behind GORE-TEX. This partnership has led to a complete redesign, with the new jackets being lighter, thinner, and PFAS-free, eliminating the use of harmful 'forever chemicals' commonly found in waterproof clothing.
Arc'teryx, based in Vancouver, is among the first to use the GORE-TEX ePE material, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and sustainability. Despite the challenges of balancing eco-friendliness and high performance, the company asserts that the new jackets maintain the high standards for which it is known.
Sustainability Meets Performance
The new Beta jackets are breathable, waterproof, and durable, meeting the brand's stringent performance criteria. By eliminating PFAS, the company is taking a significant step towards reducing its environmental footprint while ensuring the jackets remain fit for purpose.
"We believe that performance and sustainability are not mutually exclusive," said an Arc'teryx spokesperson. "The updated Beta jackets prove that it's possible to deliver high-quality, high-performance products without compromising our commitment to the environment."
A Step Towards a Greener Future
The updated Beta jackets are part of Arc'teryx's broader push towards a more sustainable future. This follows the brand's introduction of an earth-friendly dyeing technique in its SV Jacket.
The new Beta jackets, embodying Arc'teryx's ethos of sustainable design, are now available for purchase in Arc'teryx stores and online, with prices ranging from $400 to $500 USD. These jackets represent not just a product update, but a milestone in the company's journey towards a greener future.
As Arc'teryx continues to redefine the boundaries of sustainable performance apparel, the outdoor community watches with anticipation. These updated Beta jackets serve as a testament to the company's dedication to preserving the environment while delivering top-tier products for outdoor enthusiasts.
In the grand scheme of things, it might seem like a small step—a new membrane, a slight design change. But for Arc'teryx, and for those who value both performance and sustainability, it's a stride forward in the right direction.