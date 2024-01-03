Arcserve’s ShadowProtect SPX Bags ‘Best Windows Backup Solution’ Award

In a recent announcement, Arcserve, a prominent name in data protection solutions, has revealed that its flagship product, Arcserve ShadowProtect SPX, has been awarded the title of ‘Best Windows Backup Solution’ for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by esteemed technology publication, PC Magazine. This recognition underscores Arcserve’s steadfast commitment to providing top-tier data protection for SMBs, a sector often neglected in the realm of comprehensive digital security.

ShadowProtect SPX: A Versatile Data Guardian

The ShadowProtect SPX is lauded for its user-friendly interface, feature-rich backup capabilities, and proven reliability. The solution stands out in the category of data backups, offering image backups, file-level backups, and bare-metal restore capabilities. These features equip SMBs with a versatile toolset for safeguarding critical data from a wide array of threats, from catastrophic disasters to malicious malware and accidental deletion.

Arcserve: Two Decades of Data Protection Excellence

With over 20 years of experience under its belt, Arcserve has established itself as a trusted name in the data protection industry. The company boasts an expansive portfolio of data protection solutions tailored for diverse workloads and environments. Arcserve’s unwavering commitment to innovation is evident in its product line, and its strong channel partner network spans over 150 countries, playing a crucial role in protecting the data assets of more than 235,000 customers worldwide.

Experience the Best in Data Protection

The announcement also serves as an invitation for interested parties to experience the power of Arcserve ShadowProtect SPX firsthand. A trial version of the software is available for download, providing an opportunity for potential users to familiarize themselves with the award-winning solution. For further inquiries and detailed information, the contact information provided in the announcement can be used to reach out to Arcserve.