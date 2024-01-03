en English
ArcelorMittal and IIT Madras Collaborate on Asia’s First Hyperloop Test Track

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:00 am EST
ArcelorMittal and IIT Madras Collaborate on Asia’s First Hyperloop Test Track

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel company, has teamed up with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) to build Asia’s first Hyperloop test track. The testing facility will be located on IIT Madras’ 163-acre Discovery campus in Thaiyur, near Chennai. ArcelorMittal and its subsidiary, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), provide steel materials as well as engineering, design, and project management expertise to the venture.

Advancing Hyperloop Technology

Two of IIT Madras’s Hyperloop Technology groups, Avishkar Hyperloop and TuTr Hyperloop, will be integral to the collaboration. The Ministry of Railways in India also plays a key role as a partner in this undertaking. The project will utilise 400 tonnes of steel to construct a 400-meter vacuum tube, with engineers from AMDEC, ArcelorMittal’s design and engineering arm, overseeing the project. The facility is expected to be fully functional by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Aim of the Project

The joint venture seeks to advance and commercialize Hyperloop technology to provide high-speed, cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable transportation. Executives from both ArcelorMittal and IIT Madras are optimistic about the collaboration, which they believe could develop mass mobility technology that is both sustainable and affordable. They aim to create a technology capable of moving autonomous, levitating pods at speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour.

Futuristic Transportation in Real-World Scenarios

The partnership envisages a future operational demonstration route to validate the commercial viability of Hyperloop technology in real-world scenarios. This collaboration builds on ArcelorMittal’s existing partnership with IIT Madras to identify and support start-ups focused on industrial decarbonisation technologies in India. With the Indian government encouraging the development of domestic Hyperloop technology through academia and industry collaborations, this project represents a significant stride towards positioning India as a global leader in efficient, sustainable, and affordable mass mobility technology.

India Tech Transportation
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

