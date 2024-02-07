Arcanum Capital and Luganodes Unveil Tokenized Blockchain Investment Fund

Global venture capital firm Arcanum Capital, known for its specialization in the Web3 sector, has unveiled its second fund—the Arcanum Luganodes Fund—in a strategic partnership with Luganodes. The fund is designed to invest in early and growth-stage Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain networks, the backbone of decentralized applications.

Advertisment

Partnership for a Powerful Impact

This union aims to merge the investment acumen of Arcanum Capital with the robust infrastructure capabilities of Luganodes, which includes running validator nodes and active participation in testnets. Notably, Luganodes, steered by Anuj Shankar, is a prominent staking services provider with more than $1 billion in staked assets. It operates under the Lugano Plan B Program, bolstered by Tether and the City of Lugano.

Newhook: The Guiding Force

Advertisment

Lawrence Newhook, a seasoned investment professional, is set to serve as a director for both Arcanum Emerging Technologies Fund I and Fund II. His leadership and vision are expected to play a pivotal role in steering the funds towards success.

Tokenization: The Way Forward

DigitalArray ISAC Ltd. and Laureate Digital Markets will facilitate the tokenization process of Fund II. This innovative approach allows for on-chain fund LP interests, potentially offering liquidity to investors via a regulated secondary platform or peer-to-peer transactions. It is a testament to the growing trend of digital securitization in the financial sector.

Founded in 2020, Arcanum Capital has a rich history of backing startups and decentralized networks. Its partnership with Luganodes, a provider of reliable staking services on diverse proof-of-stake networks, symbolizes a significant stride in the blockchain investment landscape.