Arbitrum Surpasses Polygon as the Dominant Layer 2 Blockchain Network

In a remarkable shift within the Layer 2 blockchain network ecosystem, Arbitrum has now surpassed Polygon in dominance. Data from L2 Beats indicate that Arbitrum controls nearly 50% of the Layer 2 market share.

The Total Value Locked (TVL) in Arbitrum recently crossed $2 billion, while its overall TVL stands at an impressive $9.8 billion. Conversely, once a leading Layer 2 network, Polygon has seen a decline in TVL, now at approximately $845 million, holding less than 1% of the market share.

Arbitrum’s Rise to Dominance

Arbitrum One has become the first Ethereum Layer 2 network to surpass $10 billion in TVL, largely due to its low transaction costs and Ethereum-like user experience. These features have made it a preferred platform for users, thereby driving its market dominance.

The network’s diverse asset portfolio includes 30.9% Ethereum (ETH) and 23.68% of its governance token, ARB. Despite occasional outages, the security measures, governance token, and cost-effectiveness of Arbitrum One have fueled its rise in the Layer 2 space.

The Decline of Polygon

On the other hand, Polygon, which had seen an uptrend reaching a peak volume of approximately $669 million in March 2023, has been experiencing a downward trajectory.

The declining TVL in Polygon is a clear indication of this trend. Notably, the price of Polygon’s native token has also been impacted, dropping from around $1 to $0.8 following an 11.8% crash on January 3rd.

Shifting Landscape in the L2 Ecosystem

The current shift in dominance from Polygon to Arbitrum suggests a changing landscape in the L2 ecosystem. Networks like Arbitrum are not only generating higher volumes but also attracting more users, signaling a potential reshaping of the Layer 2 blockchain network space.

Meanwhile, despite recent market volatility, Arbitrum’s token price has shown resilience, increasing by about 5% and trading at around $1.8.