Cryptocurrency

Arbitrum Surpasses Polygon as the Dominant Layer 2 Blockchain Network

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
In a remarkable shift within the Layer 2 blockchain network ecosystem, Arbitrum has now surpassed Polygon in dominance. Data from L2 Beats indicate that Arbitrum controls nearly 50% of the Layer 2 market share.

The Total Value Locked (TVL) in Arbitrum recently crossed $2 billion, while its overall TVL stands at an impressive $9.8 billion. Conversely, once a leading Layer 2 network, Polygon has seen a decline in TVL, now at approximately $845 million, holding less than 1% of the market share.

Arbitrum’s Rise to Dominance

Arbitrum One has become the first Ethereum Layer 2 network to surpass $10 billion in TVL, largely due to its low transaction costs and Ethereum-like user experience. These features have made it a preferred platform for users, thereby driving its market dominance.

The network’s diverse asset portfolio includes 30.9% Ethereum (ETH) and 23.68% of its governance token, ARB. Despite occasional outages, the security measures, governance token, and cost-effectiveness of Arbitrum One have fueled its rise in the Layer 2 space.

The Decline of Polygon

On the other hand, Polygon, which had seen an uptrend reaching a peak volume of approximately $669 million in March 2023, has been experiencing a downward trajectory.

The declining TVL in Polygon is a clear indication of this trend. Notably, the price of Polygon’s native token has also been impacted, dropping from around $1 to $0.8 following an 11.8% crash on January 3rd.

Shifting Landscape in the L2 Ecosystem

The current shift in dominance from Polygon to Arbitrum suggests a changing landscape in the L2 ecosystem. Networks like Arbitrum are not only generating higher volumes but also attracting more users, signaling a potential reshaping of the Layer 2 blockchain network space.

Meanwhile, despite recent market volatility, Arbitrum’s token price has shown resilience, increasing by about 5% and trading at around $1.8.

0
Cryptocurrency Tech United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

