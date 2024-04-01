April 2024 Smartphone Releases: OnePlus, Motorola, Realme, Samsung Set to Wow

April 2024 is shaping up to be another exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts, with major brands like OnePlus, Motorola, Realme, and others gearing up for new releases. While some brands have unveiled specific launch dates, others are keeping their timelines under wraps. Among the anticipated releases are the OnePlus Nord CE4, Realme 12X, and Moto Edge 50 Pro, each offering unique features and specifications. Additionally, Infinix is preparing to introduce its Note 40 Pro series, while Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy M55 and M15.

Upcoming Smartphone Highlights

Scheduled for debut on April 1 in India, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is anticipated to feature an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and 100W charging capability. Expectations include OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, a 5,500mAh battery, 50MP OIS main + 8MP ultrawide rear cameras, and a 16MP selfie lens. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the device may come in two storage variants - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, priced at around Rs. 24999 and Rs. 26999 respectively.

Set to arrive in India on April 2, the Realme 12X is likely to be priced under Rs. 12000. It's confirmed to feature a 6.72-inch FHD 120Hz display, Dimensity 6100+ CPU, Realme's custom skin based on Android 14, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and a 50MP AI main camera.

Launching in India on April 3, the premium Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to sport a 1.5K curved pOLED 144Hz display with 2,000 nits peak brightness. Other features may include Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, Hello UI based on Android 14, 125W wired and 50W wireless charging, 50MP primary