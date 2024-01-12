en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Apple’s Vision Pro Headset and a Changing Tech Landscape

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:39 pm EST
Apple’s Vision Pro Headset and a Changing Tech Landscape

In a world where technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, Apple is set to launch its much-anticipated Vision Pro headset on February 2. The headset, which carries a price tag of $3,499, has been the talk of the town with its requirement for customers to use Face ID for a precise band fit when pre-ordering.

Apple’s Vision Pro: A Spatial Computer

The Vision Pro isn’t just any regular headset; Apple is positioning it as a spatial computer. With advanced features such as crisp 3D visuals and the ability to connect friends in virtual worlds like Horizon Worlds, the Vision Pro is opening new avenues for app developers. However, this cutting-edge device comes with a hurdle: a limited initial production of 60,000 to 80,000 units. This scarcity is attributed to the complex manufacturing process and low yield of the MicroLED displays. Despite being more expensive than its competitors, the Vision Pro is anticipated to sell out quickly due to high demand and an innovative blend of virtual and augmented reality.

Market Dynamics: Microsoft Surpasses Apple

While Apple is busy making waves with its Vision Pro, Microsoft has managed to steal the limelight briefly. Surpassing Apple, Microsoft became the world’s most valuable company, thanks to its investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. However, the tech industry is equally interested in what’s happening on the global scene, particularly in India. The South Asian country is considering cutting import duty on components for producing high-end mobile phones, a potential boon for manufacturers like Apple.

Competition and Innovation: The Tech Industry in 2024

Apple’s Vision Pro isn’t the only tech marvel rewriting the rules. Samsung is gearing up to unveil its Galaxy S24 smartphones with generative AI features. The recently concluded CES 2024 has showcased a plethora of innovative tech, from Swarovski’s AI-powered binoculars to AI integration into the latest PC and chip designs by AMD and Intel. TV display technology also saw impressive advancements with LG and Samsung unveiling transparent OLED and Micro LED TV displays. As we step further into 2024, it’s clear that the tech industry is set to keep us on our toes with continuous innovation.

0
India Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
6 mins ago
SECI Names Companies to Establish Electrolyser Units, Boosting Green Hydrogen Production
In a significant move towards bolstering its green energy sector, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has revealed the list of companies awarded the mandate to establish electrolyser manufacturing units in the country. Prominent industry players, including Adani New Industries, L&T Electrolysers, and Gensol Engineering, feature among the selected firms. These companies are anticipated
SECI Names Companies to Establish Electrolyser Units, Boosting Green Hydrogen Production
Allcargo Gati Exhibits Solid Growth with 7% YoY and 6% QoQ Increase in Cargo Volume
12 mins ago
Allcargo Gati Exhibits Solid Growth with 7% YoY and 6% QoQ Increase in Cargo Volume
India's Inflation Surges to a Four-Month High Amidst Mixed Economic Indicators
12 mins ago
India's Inflation Surges to a Four-Month High Amidst Mixed Economic Indicators
Manipal Group Director Suffers Theft at Mumbai Airport: Cash and Heirloom Pen Stolen
8 mins ago
Manipal Group Director Suffers Theft at Mumbai Airport: Cash and Heirloom Pen Stolen
Just Dial Reports Impressive Q3 Results: Significant Surge in Profits and Revenue
9 mins ago
Just Dial Reports Impressive Q3 Results: Significant Surge in Profits and Revenue
Viraat Ramayan Temple: An Architectural Marvel Rising in Bihar
12 mins ago
Viraat Ramayan Temple: An Architectural Marvel Rising in Bihar
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
1 min
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
2 mins
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
2 mins
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
3 mins
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
3 mins
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Lawsuit: A Trial that Could Redefine Sports Broadcasting
3 mins
NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Lawsuit: A Trial that Could Redefine Sports Broadcasting
Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed Turns Sleep into Nightmare for Woman
4 mins
Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed Turns Sleep into Nightmare for Woman
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games
5 mins
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games
Jessica Pegula Withdraws from Adelaide International 2024: A Shocking Turn of Events
9 mins
Jessica Pegula Withdraws from Adelaide International 2024: A Shocking Turn of Events
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app