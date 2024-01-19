Apple's Vision Pro Enables Content Mirroring to Multiple Devices

Apple has unveiled a significant upgrade for its Vision Pro headset users, enabling content mirroring to multiple Apple devices. This feature, facilitated by AirPlay, allows users to reflect what they see on their Vision Pro headset onto an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. As per the tech giant's specifications, the Vision Pro can deliver up to 1080p resolution content to any device equipped with AirPlay.

Advertisment

Sharing Vision Pro Experience

This enhancement aims to bridge the gap between individual and collective experiences. Users can now share their immersive Vision Pro adventures with others, whether it's a captivating virtual tour, a heart-pounding game, or a mesmerising 3D movie. The feature was rolled out for iPhones and iPads with the iOS 17.2 and iPadOS 17.2 updates. To activate, users need to enable the AirPlay Receiver option in their device settings.

More Than Just Mirroring

Advertisment

The Vision Pro's capabilities extend beyond simple mirroring. With the Mac Virtual Display feature, the headset can function as a wireless display for Macs. By utilising AirPlay 2, the Vision Pro connects to a Mac, offering users a virtual representation of the Mac's display in space. This transformation turns the Vision Pro into a large, portable 4K display, adding another dimension to the user experience.

Revolutionising Screen Sharing

Apple's update underscores the company's commitment to pushing tech boundaries and enhancing user experiences. By allowing Vision Pro's content to be mirrored on other devices, Apple is revolutionising screen sharing and making virtual reality a more communal experience. The feature not only benefits users but also provides a powerful demonstration tool for showcasing the Vision Pro's capabilities to potential customers or curious onlookers.