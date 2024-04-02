Apples Upcoming iOS 18 Will Only Work on These iPhones

Apple's forthcoming operating system, iOS 18, is poised to redefine user experience with groundbreaking AI functionality, but there's a catch: not all devices will make the cut. Scheduled for unveiling at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 10 to 14, 2024, iOS 18 is anticipated to be Apple's most ambitious update yet, incorporating advanced AI capabilities such as Google A1 Gemini. This feature promises to facilitate tasks like image creation and essay writing directly on iPhones, marking a significant leap in mobile technology.

Eligibility and Exclusion: The Device Dilemma

However, this update comes with limitations. To harness the power of iOS 18, users will need to own an iPhone model released after 2018. This includes the SE series, the iPhone 8 Plus, and later models equipped with the A12 Bionic chip or newer. Apple's decision stems from the need for hardware that can handle more complex and demanding operations, a requirement that older models with A11 Bionic chips and below, unfortunately, do not meet. Consequently, a significant portion of the iPhone family, including beloved models like the iPhone X and iPhone 8, will miss out on the full spectrum of iOS 18's features.

What's New: Features and Functionalities

iOS 18 is rumored to bring an array of enhancements and new features tailored for an AI-driven future. Among these, Apple GPT stands out, promising to elevate Siri's capabilities and introduce a new App Store dedicated to AI applications. While the update aims to improve accessibility features and revamp the visual design, development hurdles encountered in November 2023 might lead to adjustments in the final feature list. Nonetheless, the core attraction remains the integration of AI functionalities that could transform how users interact with their devices.

Implications for Users and the Market

The selective compatibility of iOS 18 underscores a broader trend in the tech industry towards rapid hardware and software evolution. For users, this means a push towards newer models to access the latest technologies, potentially accelerating device turnover rates. From a market perspective, Apple's strategy could stimulate sales of newer iPhone models while also setting a precedent for integrating AI into everyday mobile use. As the WWDC draws near, anticipation builds not only for the features iOS 18 will unveil but also for how it will shape the future of mobile technology.