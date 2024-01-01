en English
Taiwan

Apple’s Transcendent Shift to Custom Silicon: A New Era in Tech

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Apple’s Transcendent Shift to Custom Silicon: A New Era in Tech

In a landmark shift, Apple has transitioned to designing custom semiconductors for its devices, a move that has significantly reshaped the company’s history in the past two decades. This transition has ended Apple’s dependency on Intel chips for its Mac computers as all new Macs are now powered by Apple’s own silicon.

Apple’s Custom Chips and Supply Chain Risks

Introduced with the iPhone 4 in 2010, Apple’s custom chips are primarily manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). This reliance on a single vendor introduces a new set of risks, particularly potential disruptions in the supply chain. Nevertheless, Apple’s commitment to controlling as much of the technology stack as possible is evident in its dedication to custom chip development, moving away from off-the-shelf components towards a more integrated and tailored hardware strategy.

Apple’s Silicon Team and Design Approach

Apple’s silicon team, led by Johny Srouji since 2008, has grown into a global network of thousands of engineers. Focused on creating system on a chip (SoC) designs that integrate various processing units, such as the CPU, GPU, and a neural processing unit for AI tasks, the team’s approach to silicon design is efficiency-oriented and product-focused. This allows for architectural optimizations and reusability across different devices.

The Broader Trend in Tech Giants

Apple’s move towards in-house chip development is part of a broader trend among tech giants. Companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla are also making significant investments in the development of custom semiconductor technology, highlighting the growing importance of having control over hardware technology in the tech industry.

Taiwan Tech
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

