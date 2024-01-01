en English
Business

Apple’s Strategic Shift to Custom Silicon: A New Era of Innovation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
In a transformative stride, Apple Inc, the Cupertino-based tech titan, has made a significant paradigm shift in the design and development of its products. This strategic move, one of the most impactful in the company’s history over the past two decades, involves the in-house design of custom chips, thereby ending the 15-year-long dependency on Intel. The shift marks a monumental evolution in Apple’s technological journey, powered by its own silicon, now integrated into every new Mac computer.

Apple’s Semiconductor Endeavor

Apple’s journey towards in-house semiconductor design took off with the unveiling of its homegrown semiconductors with the iPhone 4 back in 2010. Today, the company’s silicon team, under the leadership of Johny Srouji, boasts of thousands of engineers across the globe. The custom chips, primarily manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, have been the powerhouse behind various devices, ranging from the iPhone and iPad to Apple Watch and Mac.

However, this transition also introduces a set of risks, particularly at a time when the smartphone market is rebounding from a slump, and competitors are making significant strides in artificial intelligence.

A Scalable Architecture

In contrast to traditional chipmakers, Apple’s focus on designing chips for its own products has enabled it to optimize and create a scalable architecture. This approach is a clear deviation from the norm as Apple doesn’t sell chips externally, but instead, integrates them into its own product ecosystem. This commitment to controlling as much of its technology stack as possible traces back to Apple’s acquisition of P.A. Semiconductor and the subsequent development of the unified memory architecture that stretches across its product lines.

Looking Ahead: Apple’s 2024 Roadmap

In 2024, Apple is poised to launch a slew of new products including the iPhone 16 series, a new MacBook Air with the advanced M3 chip, an iPad Pro with an OLED display, and a new Apple Watch X. The company is also reportedly developing an in-house generative AI model, AppleGPT, expected to make its debut in the same year. These advancements are set to create a substantial impact on the global tech landscape, fortifying Apple’s position as a leading innovator.

BNN Correspondents

