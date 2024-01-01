en English
AI & ML

Apple’s Strategic Shift: From Device Manufacturing to Custom Chip Designing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:34 pm EST
Apple’s Strategic Shift: From Device Manufacturing to Custom Chip Designing

In a modest room buzzing with machinery at Apple’s Silicon Valley headquarters, engineers don custom lab coats to design the future of the tech giant – custom semiconductors. The journey of Apple into the realm of custom chip development marks one of the most profound shifts in its product strategy in the last two decades, and it all starts from consumer devices like iPod and iMac.

Transitioning to In-House Silicon

Previously reliant on Intel chips, Apple’s product line-up, from the iPhone and iPad to the Apple Watch and AirPods, now boasts its own homegrown semiconductors. The transition began in 2010 with the iPhone 4, and as of this year, all new Mac computers are powered by Apple’s own silicon. This significant shift has not only transformed Apple from a device manufacturer to a custom chip designer but also exposed it to new risks, including the dependence on a single manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, for its most advanced silicon.

Apple’s Strategy Amidst Rising Competition

The smartphone market is recovering, and the competition is intensifying, with advancements in artificial intelligence by companies like Microsoft. Yet, Apple’s push into custom chip development is not unique. Tech giants like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla are also venturing into this space. Still, Apple’s approach, led by Johny Srouji, who leads Apple silicon, stands out for its focus on product optimization and a scalable architecture that allows component reuse across different products.

Building a Global Silicon Team

Apple’s acquisition of P.A. Semiconductor in 2008 bolstered its capabilities in the realm of custom chip development. The growth of its silicon team to thousands of engineers worldwide has facilitated the creation of a system on a chip (SoC) that integrates various processing units, including a neural processing unit for AI tasks. The latest MacBook Pro models featuring the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips offer impressive performance and efficiency, highlighting the success of Apple’s in-house technology development.

As Apple gears up to launch the Vision Pro headset and upgrade the iPad Pro models in 2024, the company’s dedication to controlling as much of the product stack as possible serves as a testament to its commitment to innovation and quality. While the journey brings new risks, it also opens up a world of opportunities for Apple to redefine its future, mirroring an industry trend as other tech giants move towards in-house semiconductor development.

AI & ML Tech United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

