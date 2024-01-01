en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Apple’s Silicon Revolution: A Strategic Shift Towards In-house Chip Development

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Apple’s Silicon Revolution: A Strategic Shift Towards In-house Chip Development

Apple’s strategic shift towards silicon development has marked a transformative chapter in the tech giant’s journey, from relying on Intel to designing custom chips in-house. This evolution, which began with the iPhone 4’s debut in 2010, reached its zenith with the full transition of Mac computers to Apple silicon in 2024. John Ternus, Apple’s head of hardware engineering, hails this as a momentous change, underscoring Apple’s commitment to in-house technology development, particularly silicon.

Apple’s Silicon Revolution

The company’s silicon team, led by industry veteran Johny Srouji since 2008, has grown exponentially, now boasting thousands of engineers worldwide and labs in various countries, including multiple locations across the United States. At the heart of Apple’s chip development lies the system on a chip (SoC), an efficient, scalable design integrating the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and other components, including a neural processing unit (NPU) for artificial intelligence tasks.

Risks and Rewards

While this strategic move enables tight integration between hardware and software, optimizing performance across devices, it also introduces new risks. The most significant of these is Apple’s dependence on a single manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, for its most advanced silicon. Despite these challenges, Apple’s foray into custom semiconductor development aligns with similar efforts by tech behemoths Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla, reflecting a broader industry trend.

Powering Innovation

Apple’s significant investment in custom semiconductors underscores its commitment to innovation and maintaining a competitive edge. This commitment is evident in the Ferret 7B, a large language model with multimodal capabilities set to enhance user interactions with iOS and macOS. This model, to be incorporated into iOS 18, exemplifies Apple’s focus on user experience. The tech giant has also developed the Ferret Bench for benchmarking the model’s performance and made the model open-source for research purposes.

From the introduction of the iPhone 4, powered by Apple’s first custom chip, the A4, to the latest MacBook Pro models boasting the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, Apple’s silicon transition has been a testament to its technological ambition. As the company gears up to launch the Vision Pro headset in 2024 and expand the iPad Air lineup, its steady march towards in-house technology development continues, shaping the future of the tech industry.

0
Tech United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Deere & Company Envisions AI-Driven Fully Autonomous Farm by 2030

By Saboor Bayat

2023: A Landmark Year in Space Exploration

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Electric Vehicles: A Tale of High Investment, Slow Sales, and Unsold Inventory

By BNN Correspondents

US EV Tax Credit Eligibility Tightens Under Biden's New Guidelines

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

NASA's Parker Solar Probe's Historic Journey to the Sun's Corona ...
@Science & Technology · 8 mins
NASA's Parker Solar Probe's Historic Journey to the Sun's Corona ...
heart comment 0
Blind Software Engineer Advocates Inclusive Tech Development at GitHub Summit

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Blind Software Engineer Advocates Inclusive Tech Development at GitHub Summit
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer

By BNN Correspondents

Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice’s Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study

By Salman Akhtar

Single Brain Circuit Governs Male Mice's Sexual Behavior: Stanford Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge in Guernsey's Policy Committee, Prioritizes Housing Crisis
58 seconds
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge in Guernsey's Policy Committee, Prioritizes Housing Crisis
Lloyd Pope: The Spinner's Resilience Amidst Challenges
1 min
Lloyd Pope: The Spinner's Resilience Amidst Challenges
Sleep Deprivation: A Deeper Dive into Gender and Age-Related Differences
1 min
Sleep Deprivation: A Deeper Dive into Gender and Age-Related Differences
Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD
1 min
Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD
Superfoods of 2024: The Nutritional Champions Set to Transform Diets
2 mins
Superfoods of 2024: The Nutritional Champions Set to Transform Diets
Injuries and Revival: A Tale of the 2023 NFL Season
3 mins
Injuries and Revival: A Tale of the 2023 NFL Season
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
5 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
10 mins
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
10 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
29 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
29 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app