en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Apple’s Shift to Custom Silicon: A Revolution in the Tech Industry

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Apple’s Shift to Custom Silicon: A Revolution in the Tech Industry

Apple, the trailblazer in consumer electronics, has embarked on a seismic shift from being a device manufacturer to a custom chip designer. A strategy that began with the iPhone 4 in 2010, has now reached its zenith with Apple’s complete transition from Intel processors to its custom silicon for Mac computers. This strategic alteration not only allows Apple to interweave technologies across its products but also ushers in new risks, such as dependency on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for fabricating its avant-garde chips.

Apple’s leap into custom chip design

Apple’s foray into custom semiconductor development is a part of an industry-wide trend, being pursued by other tech behemoths like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla. At the helm of Apple’s silicon team is Johny Srouji, who joined the company in 2008 and has since guided the team’s expansion to thousands of engineers across the globe. The focus on in-house chip design took flight with the acquisition of P.A. Semiconductor and has evolved into Apple’s system on a chip (SoC) architecture. This architecture amalgamates CPU, GPU, and other components, including a neural processing unit (NPU) for artificial intelligence tasks. This specialization has allowed Apple to scale and optimize its technology for various products, retaining control over a significant chunk of the technology stack.

Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models boast the eagerly awaited M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which hold the potential to upend the laptop industry. These models, available in 14 inch and 16 inch sizes, feature an elegant design and offer ports that were notably missing in previous versions. The M1 chip merges high-performance CPU and GPU cores with advanced machine learning capabilities, delivering an impressive blend of speed and efficiency. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips cater to a broad spectrum of user needs, with the M1 Max chip offering higher memory options. These chips deliver unmatched performance and efficiency, with up to 7.7 teraflops of GPU performance and impressive battery life. The new MacBook Pro models are equipped with a sophisticated cooling system and the reintroduction of several ports, including MagSafe charging.

Upcoming releases and advancements

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the Vision Pro headset in 2024, speculated to debut in February. The headset is expected to use two 4K micro OLED displays and transition seamlessly between virtual and augmented reality. In addition, the iPad Pro models are expected to receive upgraded OLED displays for the first time, along with the integration of the faster M3 chip. The iPad Air lineup is also projected to expand in 2024, with two models measuring 10.9 inches and 12.9 inches. iOS 18 is also anticipated to be released in 2024.

Apple’s evolution from a maker of iconic devices to a custom semiconductor developer marks a significant milestone in the company’s history. The entire new Mac line is now powered by Apple’s silicon, ending a reliance on Intel processors. Apple’s custom chips are developed in a lab at its Silicon Valley headquarters. The company’s transition to in-house technology development is unfolding amidst a recovering smartphone market and competitors’ strides in artificial intelligence. Johny Srouji, the head of Apple silicon, leads a team committed to efficient and lean chip development. Apple’s dedication to controlling as much of the product stack as possible is epitomized by its acquisition of P.A. Semiconductor and the subsequent release of its first custom chip, the A4.

0
Business Taiwan Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024

By Salman Khan

Opera Limited Announces Semi-Annual Dividend; Institutional Investors Adjust Positions

By Wojciech Zylm

Ontario's 2023 Legislative Changes: Impacts on Finances, Industries, and Daily Life

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nashville's Luxury Hotel Boom: More Than Just a Bed for the Night

By Ayesha Mumtaz

RBI Reports Significant Return of Rs 2,000 Banknotes to Banking System ...
@Business · 3 mins
RBI Reports Significant Return of Rs 2,000 Banknotes to Banking System ...
heart comment 0
Indian Benchmark Indices Kick-off 2024 with Marginal Gains Amidst Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Benchmark Indices Kick-off 2024 with Marginal Gains Amidst Volatility
Netflix Defies Streaming Wars: January 2024 Lineup Revealed

By BNN Correspondents

Netflix Defies Streaming Wars: January 2024 Lineup Revealed
The College Degree Dilemma: Advantages, Regrets, and the Student Loan Turbulence

By Nimrah Khatoon

The College Degree Dilemma: Advantages, Regrets, and the Student Loan Turbulence
Electric Vehicle Sales Hit a Speed Bump: High Prices and Charging Woes Cause Concern

By BNN Correspondents

Electric Vehicle Sales Hit a Speed Bump: High Prices and Charging Woes Cause Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Health Concerns
35 seconds
Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Health Concerns
Lizzie Cundy's Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy
47 seconds
Lizzie Cundy's Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
49 seconds
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
Watchdog Accuses Congressional Ethics Office of Negligence in Handling Alleged Violations
1 min
Watchdog Accuses Congressional Ethics Office of Negligence in Handling Alleged Violations
Political Controversy Unfolds in Bihar over RJD's 'Path to Mental Slavery' Posters
1 min
Political Controversy Unfolds in Bihar over RJD's 'Path to Mental Slavery' Posters
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges
3 mins
Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges
Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement
3 mins
Soccer Stars Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk Announce Engagement
Artificial Intelligence: The New Frontier in Healthcare
4 mins
Artificial Intelligence: The New Frontier in Healthcare
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
37 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
44 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
5 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app