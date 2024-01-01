en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Taiwan

Apple’s Profound Shift: The Journey to In-house Silicon Development

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Apple’s Profound Shift: The Journey to In-house Silicon Development

In a notable shift marking a significant chapter in its history, Apple has taken a decisive step by transitioning to custom semiconductor development, thereby reinventing its technology sphere. This transformation, initiated with the iPhone 4 in 2010, has now permeated all new Mac computers, reflecting Apple’s commitment to in-house innovation.

Apple’s Silicon Valley Lab: The Birthplace of Innovation

At the heart of this revolution is Apple’s lab situated in Silicon Valley, the birthplace of their custom chips. However, the primary manufacturing partner for these advanced semiconductors is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. This reliance on a singular entity poses potential risks in the face of supply chain disruptions, a concern that Apple must navigate carefully.

The Man Behind the Chips: Johny Srouji

The helmsman guiding this transition is Johny Srouji. As the head of Apple silicon, his vision focuses on efficient and lean chip development. Under his leadership, the company’s silicon team has grown exponentially, now encompassing thousands of engineers globally.

Acquisition of P.A. Semiconductor: Reinforcing Apple’s Design Control

Apple’s commitment to controlling as much of the product stack as possible gained momentum with the acquisition of P.A. Semiconductor, which paved the way for the release of Apple’s first custom chip, the A4. This strategic acquisition underscores Apple’s focus on optimizing its products, highlighting its dedication to a scalable architecture that can be adapted across different devices from iPhones to Macs.

With its unwavering commitment to in-house silicon development, Apple aligns itself with broader industry trends. Tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Tesla are also steering their course towards custom semiconductor development, demonstrating a collective industry shift towards self-sufficiency and innovation.

0
Taiwan Tech United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Cooperation with China in New Year's Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Presidential Address

By BNN Correspondents

Taiwan Offers Aid in Wake of Japan's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Fugitive 'Teacher Chen' Apprehended by Taipei Police After 23 Years

By Rafia Tasleem

Apple's Shift to Custom Silicon: A Revolution in the Tech Industry ...
@Business · 20 mins
Apple's Shift to Custom Silicon: A Revolution in the Tech Industry ...
heart comment 0
Dramatic Turn in Taiwan’s Politics: KMT Candidate Resigns On-Air, Pledges Public Housing Project

By Rafia Tasleem

Dramatic Turn in Taiwan's Politics: KMT Candidate Resigns On-Air, Pledges Public Housing Project
Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity
Xi Jinping Asserts ‘Inevitable’ Reunification of China and Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Asserts 'Inevitable' Reunification of China and Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions
Taiwanese Workers to Enjoy 115 Days Off in 2024

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Taiwanese Workers to Enjoy 115 Days Off in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
1 min
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
Ukraine's Conscription Controversy: A Test for Zelenskyy and his Nation
2 mins
Ukraine's Conscription Controversy: A Test for Zelenskyy and his Nation
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumph, Milestones, and Heartbreak
3 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumph, Milestones, and Heartbreak
Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World
3 mins
Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World
The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis
4 mins
The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis
Personal Tragedies and Technological Advancements: A Tale of Two Extremes
5 mins
Personal Tragedies and Technological Advancements: A Tale of Two Extremes
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees
6 mins
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees
Navigating the 2024 Landscape of Fitness and Health Trackers
6 mins
Navigating the 2024 Landscape of Fitness and Health Trackers
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
7 mins
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
43 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app