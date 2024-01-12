Apple’s Innovative In-App Feature to Perfectly Fit Vision Pro Headband

Apple Inc, the technology behemoth, has announced an innovative in-app feature set to revolutionize the way their customers find the perfect fit for their headband products. The feature, discovered by tech enthusiast Aaron Perris, will utilize the iPhone’s selfie camera and Face ID sensors to capture a precise scan of the user’s face. The measurements taken will then be relayed to Apple, allowing for the customization or adjustment of the company’s Vision Pro headband and Light Seal before they are shipped out to customers.

How the Application Works

The application’s process is understood to be akin to the one provided to developers with access to the Vision Pro test kit. However, it’s significant to note that the application will not facilitate the customization of Zeiss lenses, which necessitates professional fitting. That said, Apple is likely to allow customers to send in their prescriptions separately for this part of the process.

What Comes with the Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro package is set to include Solo Knit and Dual Loop bands, a protective cover, a polishing cloth, and an external battery pack with chargers. However, the availability of the product might be a concern for eager customers. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that initial supplies of the Apple Vision Pro will be limited, estimating the production of 60,000 to 80,000 units at launch, with the possibility of early sellouts and delays.

Anticipated Growth

Kuo also predicts a significant increase in production to 400,000 units in 2024, with substantial volume growth projected for 2025 and 2026 based on sales performance. Pre-orders for the Vision Pro are set to open on January 19 with sales kicking off on February 2.