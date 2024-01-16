Apple's Foray into Custom Semiconductors: The Journey to the Vision Pro

In an era marked by a ceaseless quest for technology, Apple Inc has emerged as a pacesetter, its innovative prowess blurring the lines between human and machine. The Cupertino-based tech giant, lauded for its revolutionary product line encompassing the iMac, iPhone, iPad, and AirPods, has once again proven to be a game-changer.

Transition to Custom Semiconductors

The transition to custom semiconductors has been a cornerstone of Apple's success. This groundbreaking move, initiated with the debut of homegrown chips in the iPhone 4 in 2010, has culminated in Apple's recent decision to power all new Mac computers with its proprietary silicon. This strategy marks the end of a 15-year reliance on Intel processors, ushering in a new era of technological ingenuity.

Dependence on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

The production of Apple's advanced silicon is heavily reliant on the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. This reliance introduces a new set of risks for the company, especially in a recovering smartphone market and amidst the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence by competitors like Microsoft.

Apple's Unique Approach to Chipmaking

Apple's chipmaking approach deviates from traditional norms. Unlike conventional chipmakers, Apple focuses solely on its own products, refraining from external chip sales. This strategy enables the optimization of its devices and facilitates a scalable architecture adaptable across different products. The silicon team at Apple, born out of a small group in 2008 and significantly expanded after the acquisition of P.A. Semiconductor, comprises thousands of engineers working across the globe to create innovative systems on a chip (SoCs) that integrate various components.

The Vision Pro - A Testament to Technological Innovation

Apple's technological prowess is evident in its latest offering, the Vision Pro. Powered by the M2 chip, with 10 GPU cores and 8 CPU cores, the Vision Pro epitomizes a significant leap in tech innovation. The M2 chip, built on 5-nanometer technology, promises superior performance and efficiency, positioning the Vision Pro as a leading figure in the industry. The device, priced at $3,499, will be available for pre-orders starting January 19, with availability from February 2.