AI & ML

Apple’s Evolution: From Device Manufacturer to Custom Chip Developer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:19 am EST
Apple's Evolution: From Device Manufacturer to Custom Chip Developer

Apple’s evolution beyond its iconic devices, such as the iPod, iMac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods, has cemented its position as a technological innovator. A significant shift occurred with Apple’s venture into custom semiconductor development, marking one of the most profound changes in the company’s history. The introduction of Apple’s chips, starting with the iPhone 4 in 2010, broke new ground. Now, all new Mac computers are powered by Apple’s silicon, ending a reliance on Intel processors that spanned over fifteen years.

Behind Closed Doors: Apple’s Semiconductor Lab

Apple’s custom chips are developed in a nondescript lab located at its Silicon Valley headquarters. Engineers, who work on semiconductor design, are at the heart of this strategic move. However, this shift has exposed Apple to new risks. The company’s advanced silicon is predominantly manufactured by a single vendor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), leaving the tech giant vulnerable to potential supply chain disruptions.

Apple’s transition to in-house technology development is happening amidst a recovering smartphone market and competitors’ advances in artificial intelligence.

Shaping the Future: Apple’s In-House Tech Development

The head of Apple silicon, Johny Srouji, leads a team focused on efficient and lean chip development. Tailoring these chips specifically for Apple’s products enables them to optimize their devices and create a scalable architecture that can be reused across different products. Today, the company’s silicon team has grown to thousands of engineers globally, working on a system on a chip (SoC) that integrates central processing units (CPU), graphics processing units (GPU), and other components such as a neural processing unit for AI tasks.

Apple’s Continued Commitment to Technological Self-Sufficiency

Apple’s commitment to controlling as much of the product stack as possible is exemplified by its acquisition of P.A. Semiconductor and the subsequent release of its first custom chip, the A4. This commitment not only highlights Apple’s design-focused philosophy but also underscores its desire for technological self-sufficiency.

As Apple continues to innovate, the world keenly observes its every move. The company’s evolution from a device manufacturer to a technology leader, developing its own custom chips, is a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

