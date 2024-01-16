Apple's Change in Podcast Metrics: A Shake-Up in the Podcasting Landscape

In an unexpected move, Apple, one of the key players in the podcasting industry, has recently altered its policy on podcast listener metrics, a shift that could have a significant impact on podcast creators, advertisers, and the wider industry. This change, carried out discreetly, has the potential to redraw the landscape of the podcasting world.

Unraveling the Change

Apple Podcasts, in September 2023, revamped its download metrics policy. The change, though subtle, has had a profound effect, particularly on regular listeners. The platform has now disabled automatic downloads for users who haven't engaged with five episodes of a show in the past fortnight. This switch-off has led to a precipitous drop in the official listener numbers for several top podcasts.

Repercussions of the New Policy

Under the previous policy, users who had subscribed but had ceased listening would nevertheless continue to be counted as a download indefinitely. Every episode in between would be automatically downloaded for those who resumed listening at a later date. However, with the new policy, some podcasts have witnessed a significant decline in their downloads, with some reporting a drop of as high as 40%.

Apple's justification for the move is that it provides a more accurate depiction for users and advertisers. The company claims its updated policy is an evolution of its podcast product. However, the abrupt nature of the change has caught industry professionals off guard, causing concerns about audience stability and revenue. The emerging subscription podcast business has also been affected, as Apple now includes unlistened bonus episodes in its automatic download count, which could impact revenue and talent deals.