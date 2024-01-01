en English
Business

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency: A Stride in User Privacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Apple’s Stride Towards User Privacy

As a testament to its commitment to user privacy, Apple introduced the App Tracking Transparency feature at the Worldwide Developers Conference in 2020. Rolled out in iOS 14.5, this feature empowers users to control which apps can track their activity and access their data. This move has been lauded by privacy advocates worldwide, despite some pushback from advertising-reliant companies.

Decoding the App Tracking Transparency Feature

This feature, regarded as a cornerstone of Apple’s privacy policy, primarily prevents apps from accessing identifiers like the advertising ID or location data, typically used for targeted ads. Users now have the power to deny tracking permissions when prompted by new apps, or, for a more blanket approach, disable tracking requests entirely in the device settings. It’s crucial to note that while opting out of tracking reduces personalized ads, it does not eliminate ads altogether.

The Impact on Ad Revenue

Companies like Meta have been vocal critics of this feature, claiming it negatively impacts ad revenue. A Financial Times investigation estimated that the feature is responsible for a collective loss of $9.85 billion in ad sales for major social media platforms. Apple, which does not heavily rely on ad sales, continues to promote privacy as a key aspect of its product differentiation, regarding it as a ‘fundamental human right’.

However, users are reminded that denying access to the IDFA does not prevent apps from potentially tracking them through other means. This highlights the ongoing struggle between user privacy and the demands of data-driven businesses.

Business Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

